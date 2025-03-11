Plug-in charging for Triumph Tigers

Charge and maintain the battery through the 12V socket on latest Triumph Tigers.

Owners of the latest Triumph Tiger 900 and 1200 models can now easily charge and maintain the 12V starter battery through the 12V DIN socket, with the OptiMate 4 Quad Premium.

The 12V DIN accessory socket near the handlebars on the 2020-on 900 models and 1200s from 2022-on stays live, even when the ignition is turned off. This allows the bike’s battery to be charged without having to connect to the battery terminals – providing you have the right charger and cable.

The OptiMate 4 Quad Premium charger comes with an appropriate cable that is fitted with a high quality Ø12mm DIN plug at one end, and a heavy duty SAE connector at the other, so it can be plugged into the socket. Advertisement

It is also supplied with a regular battery connection cable and is suitable for all 12V bike battery types, including lead acid (Pb), STD (with filler caps), AGM, GEL (sealed VRLA) and lithium (Li-Ion made with LiFePO4/LFP technology).

Simply toggle between modes at the push of a button, choosing Program 1 for lead acid, or Program 3 for lithium, then leave the OptiMate 4 Quad Premium to do its thing automatically.

Used long-term it will keep a battery in peak condition and extend its working life. It can also recover a ‘dead’ unit from as low as 0.5V. It’s IP54 weatherproof and rated for use down to -40°C, so is safe to use outside.

Some earlier models of Triumph also feature a 12V power outlet that remains live when the ignition is switched off, through which the battery can be charged using the OptiMate 4 Quad Premium. This can be checked with a multimeter if you are unsure whether your bike is compatible.

The OptiMate 4 Quad Premium retails at just £93.90 including VAT – much less than most replacement batteries!

Visit optimate.co.uk to view the complete range of USB connectors, leads and accessories, and battery chargers.

Note: unlike modern BMW motorcycles, there is no need to select CANBUS mode for charging Triumphs via the 12V socket.

