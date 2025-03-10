NEW from Oxford: Sofia women’s jean – in stock now

The new SOFIA jean represents the biggest upgrade for Oxford’s Original Approved denim range since its launch in 2019.

Comfort and fit are enhanced by a softer stretch denim and the use of Oxford’s new ultra-slim and flexible Dynamic 2.0 protectors. Meanwhile, safety is uncompromised with an impressive CE AA rating for peace of mind.

Enhanced Dynamic 2.0 protectors provide an improved contour fit around the knees and hips, complemented by knee protector pockets that allow full adjustability of protector positioning, ensuring a perfect fit for every wearer. Advertisement

As part of Oxford’s Sustainability Initiative, a significant amount of research and development has gone into the reducing our denim’s environmental impact.

A sustainable wash and laser finishing process avoids the use of extra chemicals, fully removes the need for potassium permanganate and eliminates several washing and rinsing cycles. This technique consumes much less water than the industry standard and eliminates stones and heavy chemicals to create the vintage wash effect.

Oxford Women’s Original Approved Sofia AA Slim Motorcycle Jeans

RRP – £149.99

Protection

• CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

• CE Level 2 Dynamic knee & hip protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

• Reinforced impact abrasion zones

• Internal overlock stitching reinforces all critical seams for improved seam strength

Climate Control

• DWR (Durable Water Repellent) eco coating increases water resistance

• Naturally breathable and moisture wicking cotton outer

Fabric & ECO Sustainability

• Single layer Armourlite® stretch denim

• Eco-friendly laser wash detailing

• To help to extend the lifecycle of this denim garment please wash only when needed

Construction

• Rivet reinforced side pockets

• Twin needle reinforced side seams

• Bar tack reinforced belt loops

• YKK® fly zipper

• Jersey protector pockets for increased comfort

• Original Approved branding details

• Triple stitch felled seams

Adjustability & Fit

• Available in Slim & Straight fits

• High rise waist

• Fully adjustable knee protector positioning

• Armourlite® denim features high stretch characteristics for increased comfort

• Curved back yoke seam for push up effect

• Knee darts for shape

• Double waistband belt loop detail fits multiple belt widths securely

Storage

• 2 front pockets

• Front coin pocket

• 2 rear patch pockets

