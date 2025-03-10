93 with a target on his back in Termas

We’re back in South America and Marc Marquez is back atop the standings. Can anyone stop him at a talisman track?

From the temples of Thailand we hit the tango-filled streets of Argentina where we return to the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

It’s a venue where first-time winners have clocked special memories, some of the sport’s biggest talking points have taken place and where you can always guarantee a shedload of storylines. This weekend, one rider arrives with a target on his back.

MARC’S THE TARGET: a perfect start to the #93’s new chapter

Following on from his successful pre-season in factory red, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) leads the Championship standings for the first time in 93 Grands Prix – almost scripted, right? Now, after his double in Buriram, he heads to the venue where he was the first winner and has since achieved a total of three victories. Plus a couple of high profile dramas we’re sure we all remember. Termas is very much #93 territory, although Ducati’s factory team have never won here and the manufacturer only has Marco Bezzecchi’s victory in 2023 to celebrate. Marc himself hasn’t been in Argentina since 2019 but on that day, he cleared off, beating Valentino Rossi by 9.8s… ominous? Teammate Francesco Bagnaia has never had a podium in Argentina in any class but after a solid double podium in Buriram, expect him to be in contention again this weekend. Advertisement

UNSUNG HEROES FROM THAILAND: can Alex Marquez and Ogura shine again?

A Marquez has led every lap of 2025 so far, thanks to Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) taking over from his brother during the #93’s tactical opening Grand Prix. The #73 took his first-ever Ducati podium at Termas in 2023 and was a strong P5 in the Sprint too, holding off Bagnaia. A good omen ahead of Round 2? For Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team), it really was a stunning debut, the best maiden Grand Prix since Marc’s 2013 debut. The Japanese rookie has only raced at Termas twice but the second time, he was on the podium with P3 in Moto2™. Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) heads to South America after a strong opener to 2025, and he was P4 in both the GP and Sprint in 2023 with Yamaha. Expect the #21 to feature at the front and continue chasing podiums – especially as he’s sure to get some extra love from the Brazilian fans who will flock to the stands.

IN THE HUNT: Bezzecchi and Aprilia territory, Di Giannantonio’s fitness and more

A solid top six at Buriram means that Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) got his 2025 – and thus his Aprilia chapter – off to a good start. The #72 won in Argentina in 2023 but the year before, it was Aprilia domination at the front, with Aleix Espargaro giving them a first-ever MotoGP win. Can the Noale factory – paired with Bezzecchi’s awesome form in Termas – make a serious mark on the podium or more? Meanwhile Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) took a top ten in Thailand after his pre-season injury woes and will expect to be closer to the front in Argentina. It was an encouraging opening round for 2023 Argentina Sprint winner Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) too, who recovered to a double P8 finish after his row five qualifying in Round 1. More is definitely the aim, however. Teammate Pedro Acosta will be an interesting watch too – he has a new challenge for the weekend, having never ridden a MotoGP bike at the Argentinean venue.

HONDA VS YAMAHA: plenty played out in Thailand

One thing that is clear is that both have made steps for 2025, with Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) already improving Honda’s best result from 2024 with a P7 at Round 1. Teammate Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) had plenty to be happy about with his debut going smoothly too. In the factory team of Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) and teammate Luca Marini, both made gains – before his crash, Mir was in the battle for more than a solid top ten finish. Honda have won with Marc Marquez before but in this new era, they’ll aim for a similar result as in Thailand or that step closer to the front.

Over at Yamaha, there were reasons to smile despite not following through on their testing success. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) had a tougher Grand Prix but was impressive in the Sprint, taking P7 from 10th on the grid. Teammate Alex Rins wasn’t able to back-up Quartararo’s performance but is a double MotoGP podium finisher in Argentina. A whole new venue will be a whole other challenge anyway, after we’ve seen a key difference between their form in Sepang and then Buriram. That said, a key story for Yamaha was Jack Miller’s (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) P4 in qualifying and just missing the top ten on Sunday, with plenty of potential there. Teammate Miguel Oliveira was P14 on Sunday too but with a Grand Prix done, the whole team will have valuable data to improve from for Round 2.

DON’T COUNT THEM OUT: Bastianini’s late pace still a strength with KTM

There’s plenty of positives despite a tough pre-season for Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), who stated that his strength of being fast at the end of Grands Prix is still there; he came through for P9 in Thailand and was the second KTM at the flag. After coming home nearly last in the Sprint, that was a key boost as the Beast looks to settle in on the RC16. Meanwhile, teammate Maverick Viñales hopes that Termas – a circuit where he’s won at – can provide him the chance to turn the tables back on Bastianini, having had the measure of him until the GP race itself.

Beyond Top Gun and the Beast – a movie mash up we’d love to see – rookie Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) bagged points on his debut and will want even more at Termas, where he took his first career pole in Moto2. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) left Thailand without points which doesn’t represent his pace for 2025; expect him to be right back in the thick of it for Argentina; there’ll also be Lorenzo Savadori at Aprilia Racing, taking the place of injured reigning World Champion Jorge Martin as he continues to put in the mileage for the factory to hone the 2025 RS-GP.

Three wins doesn’t sound quite enough for the Jaws music to start when looking at Marc Marquez’ record at Termas, but it’s what’s stopped him from making it more that’s notable – never a lack of speed. Can those with more recent experience take the fight to the #93 this weekend? We’re about to find out.

Watch MotoGP in the UK via TNT Sports and Amazon

For more MotoGP info check out our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com