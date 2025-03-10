Moto2: Gonzalez looking to conquer new turf in Termas

Put simply, Buriram belonged to Manuel Gonazlez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP).

The Spaniard bossed the opening Moto2 weekend of the season by taking pole and victory honours, as Gonzalez laid down an early gauntlet to his rivals ahead of a trip to Termas de Rio Hondo.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO) acted as Gonzalez’s chief competitor in Thailand and having claimed his seventh podium in his last nine races, the Spaniard would love nothing more than to earn 25 points at a circuit he’s tasted podium success at before. Another P2 – just like he achieved back in 2018 in Argentina – or better would go down nicely for the #44, and a similar result would do wonders for Buriram’s P3 finisher too.

Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) was a standout performer during Round 1, but Termas is a track he’s yet to tango with. That presents a challenge for the Aussie, and a challenge is exactly what 2023’s Moto2 Argentina GP winner faced in Thailand. Tony Arbolino (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) salvaged a P13 last time out, so the Italian – plus Alonso Lopez (Team HDR Heidrun) and Jake Dixon (ELF MarcVDS Racing Team), our other two 2023 podium finishers – will be seeking more when we land in Termas.

And while it’s not Brazil (yet), Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) will have plenty of South American support as the Brazilian aims to climb onto the rostrum for the first time this season after narrowly missing out in Thailand.

