Moto3: Can Rueda stamp more authority on Argentina?

A 7.2s victory in Moto3 is pretty much unheard of, but Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) managed to do just that in Thailand to rev his title tilt into life.

Now, can the #99 build on that momentum on relatively unfamiliar territory?

Termas is a place Rueda has visited just once before in 2023, but it’s one more than star rookie Alvaro Carpe. The second of the Red Bull KTM Ajo machines showed experience means sweet nothing sometimes, as a debut podium came knocking in Thailand. The same again in Argentina – another track he’s never raced on – would signal an incredible start to life in Moto3.

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) is another rider who lacks experience in Termas, but the #31 will be confident he can be quick from the get go this weekend. On the other side of the coin, one rider who does boast a wealth of Termas experience – and podium success – is Dennis Foggia (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team). After a promising return to the class, can the Italian add to his 2022 silver medal to his Argentina honours collection?

After plenty of front runners endured disappointment at Round 1, there will be a field full of hungry Moto3 riders touching down in Termas.

Watch MotoGP in the UK via TNT Sports and Amazon

For more Moto2 info check out our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com