Iker Lecuona Recovery Update

Honda HRC factory rider Iker Lecuona’s condition following his crash during the Superpole qualifying session of WorldSBK Round 1 at Phillip Island is fortunately better than expected.

After undergoing medical examinations upon his return to Spain, it has been confirmed that Iker will not require surgery for the injury to his left foot.

His recovery plan includes passive exercises, physiotherapy sessions, and hyperbaric chamber therapy to improve blood circulation and accelerate bone healing.

Encouraged by his progress so far, Iker has already begun rehabilitation. Advertisement

A medical check-up is scheduled for February 18th to assess his condition and determine the likelihood of his participation in WorldSBK Round 2, set to take place in Portimao (Portugal) on March 28-30.

However, it has been confirmed that Lecuona will be unable to take part in the upcoming Portimao tests on February 14th and 15th.

The Honda HRC team will continue to monitor his progress and provide further updates as they become available.

©Words/Images above are from an official press release posted courtesy of the team