Daytona 200 Supersport – Opening Day Report

The opening day of the Daytona 200 Supersport saw intense competition at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, with riders adapting to challenging wind conditions despite the warm, sunny Florida weather. Advertisement

Morning Practice Session

The first practice session kicked off at 10:46 AM with Josh Herrin setting the early pace on his Ducati, posting a best time of 1:49.633. The 30-minute session revealed a competitive field with the top five separated by just 1.852 seconds:

Josh Herrin (Ducati) – 1:49.633 Richie Escalante (Suzuki) – 1:50.656 (+1.023) Richard Cooper (Triumph) – 1:50.762 (+1.129) Tyler Scott (Suzuki) – 1:51.171 (+1.538) Brandon Paasch (Triumph) – 1:51.485 (+1.852)

The Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati team looked strong out of the gate with Herrin finding comfort early on the 3.51-mile circuit.

Afternoon Qualifying – Group A

The day’s competitive intensity increased during the first qualifying session at 2:50 PM, with a significant shake-up in the order:

Tyler Scott (Suzuki) – 1:48.962 Josh Herrin (Ducati) – 1:49.002 (+0.040) Richie Escalante (Suzuki) – 1:49.468 (+0.506) Richard Cooper (Triumph) – 1:49.502 (+0.540) Brandon Paasch (Triumph) – 1:50.340 (+1.378)

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott made a dramatic improvement from the morning session, jumping from fourth to first with a blistering lap that was over two seconds faster than his practice time. His teammate Richie Escalante also showed strong form.

Richard Cooper, considered the bookies’ outside chance for Saturday’s win, has been turning heads with consistently strong times on his PHR Performance Triumph. Sitting just 0.540 seconds off the leading pace, Cooper’s experience and methodical approach could pay dividends in the endurance format of the Daytona 200.

Josh Herrin improved his time but dropped to second position, just a razor-thin 0.040 seconds behind Scott, suggesting Saturday’s 200-mile endurance race could feature a close battle between Ducati and Suzuki machinery.

British Contingent Shows Strong Form

The British riders made their presence felt on the opening day, with Richard Cooper leading the charge. The experienced BSB competitor adapted quickly to the unique Daytona circuit, placing his Triumph just half a second off the top spot. Cooper’s extensive racing background and tactical approach could prove advantageous in Saturday’s endurance format.

Peter Hickman, another British standout, showed solid pace on his PHR Performance Triumph, finishing 11th in the qualifying session with a time of 1:50.961, less than two seconds off the leading pace. Known for his road racing prowess at events like the Isle of Man TT, Hickman’s ability to manage tires over long distances could be a decisive factor.

Danny Webb rounded out the British effort, placing 13th on his Team Classic Suzuki with a respectable 1:51.051 lap time, showing the depth of talent crossing the Atlantic for this prestigious event.

Pit Stop Practice

Teams used the qualifying session to practice their crucial pit stop strategies for Saturday’s endurance race. The efficiency of these pit stops will play a significant role in the final outcome of the Daytona 200, with riders needing to manage tire changes and refuelling.

Weather Conditions

While temperatures remained warm under sunny Florida skies, riders had to contend with strong winds across the speedway. These challenging conditions required additional concentration through the banking sections and affected bike stability, giving teams another variable to consider in their race setup.

The second day of action promises even more excitement as riders look to secure final qualifying positions for Saturday’s iconic Daytona 200 race.