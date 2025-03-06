Pirelli to become MotoGP tyre supplier from 2027

Pirelli will become the official tyre supplier to MotoGP from 2027. A new five-year contract until 2031 inclusive, currently being finalised, will coincide with a new era for the sport as new MotoGP bikes and technical regulations debut in 2027.

The strategy of having a single supplier in the paddock will provide the perfect development ladder for the champions of tomorrow to hone their craft on their way to the top. Further details on the tyre allocations and specifications to be supplied by Pirelli will be announced soon.

Pirelli currently supply Moto2, Moto3 and much of the Road to MotoGP. Now, their presence in the sport will expand to the pinnacle of racing, MotoGP, and into MotoE™, the electric World Championship.

Michelin will remain the exclusive supplier for MotoGP and MotoE until the end of the current technical regulations, at the close of the 2026 season.

Over the next two seasons Michelin will continue to provide its technical support, its products and world class technology, assuring the safety, performance and racing which makes MotoGP the most exciting sport on Earth.

As a pioneer in world-class electric motorcycle racing, Michelin will remain committed to MotoE throughout 2025 and 2026, continuing to innovate and to make its tyres—already featuring a high percentage of renewable and recycled materials—even more sustainable.

Watch MotoGP in the UK via TNT Sports and Amazon

For more MotoGP info check out our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com