Valencia 3.0 Jacket – in stock now

The Valencia 3.0 jacket is designed for women looking for a sporty jacket with impressive waterproof credentials.

Its tailored women’s fit makes the Valencia 3.0 easy to combine with your favourite leggings, jeans and motorcycle boots.

The quilted chest and back panels provide zoned wind proofing, enhanced comfort and styling. The jacket’s clean lines accentuate the female form, and Oxford’s HD POLY construction creates a chassis with great structural integrity, comfortably exceeding CE class AA.

The Valencia 3.0 comes with CE level 1 women-specific protectors at the shoulders and elbows, plus the option to upgrade with a back protector insert. The Dry2Dry™ waterproof (10,000mm) and breathable (10,000g/m2/24hrs) membrane offers class-beating performance and is applied behind the mesh inner lining of the garment. Ventilation zippers at the shoulders deliver cooling airflow when the heat rises. Advertisement

Valencia 3.0 waterproof jacket

RRP – £149.99

Protection

CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

Back protector pocket

360° reflective printing for night-time visibility

YKK short connecting zip allows pant attachment for a secure protective fastening

Climate Control

Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable construction – 10,000mm waterproof rating, 10,000g/m2/24hrs breathability rating

Detachable thermal liner

Fabric & Construction

HD-Poly: high-density polyester outer shell

Reinforced structure bar-tack stitching

YKK VISLON® centre zipper

Adjustability & Fit

Cuff expansion

Shaped elbow for comfort and ease of fit

Upper arm press stud adjustment

Hook and loop collar fastening

Hook and loop waist adjustment

Quilted chest & back panel

Storage

Hand warmer zippered pockets

Internal stow pocket

Details

Oxford branded sleeve, chest and back prints

Shoulder stripe prints for extra visibility

Concealed main zip protects tank paintwork

