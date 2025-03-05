Valencia 3.0 Jacket – in stock now
The Valencia 3.0 jacket is designed for women looking for a sporty jacket with impressive waterproof credentials.
Its tailored women’s fit makes the Valencia 3.0 easy to combine with your favourite leggings, jeans and motorcycle boots.
The quilted chest and back panels provide zoned wind proofing, enhanced comfort and styling. The jacket’s clean lines accentuate the female form, and Oxford’s HD POLY construction creates a chassis with great structural integrity, comfortably exceeding CE class AA.
The Valencia 3.0 comes with CE level 1 women-specific protectors at the shoulders and elbows, plus the option to upgrade with a back protector insert. The Dry2Dry™ waterproof (10,000mm) and breathable (10,000g/m2/24hrs) membrane offers class-beating performance and is applied behind the mesh inner lining of the garment. Ventilation zippers at the shoulders deliver cooling airflow when the heat rises.
Valencia 3.0 waterproof jacket
RRP – £149.99
Protection
- CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
- CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
- Back protector pocket
- 360° reflective printing for night-time visibility
- YKK short connecting zip allows pant attachment for a secure protective fastening
Climate Control
- Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable construction – 10,000mm waterproof rating, 10,000g/m2/24hrs breathability rating
- Detachable thermal liner
Fabric & Construction
- HD-Poly: high-density polyester outer shell
- Reinforced structure bar-tack stitching
- YKK VISLON® centre zipper
Adjustability & Fit
- Cuff expansion
- Shaped elbow for comfort and ease of fit
- Upper arm press stud adjustment
- Hook and loop collar fastening
- Hook and loop waist adjustment
- Quilted chest & back panel
Storage
- Hand warmer zippered pockets
- Internal stow pocket
Details
- Oxford branded sleeve, chest and back prints
- Shoulder stripe prints for extra visibility
- Concealed main zip protects tank paintwork
Click here for more info on the Valencia 3.0 Jacket
You can also purchase Oxford Men’s Products AA Cargo Pant Motorcycle Trousers from Amazon by clicking our affiliate link*:
Black – https://amzn.to/3XvANBf
Black Camo – https://amzn.to/4bug8TQ
Grey Black – https://amzn.to/3XtrEJb
For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/
*We receive a small percentage of any sale but have no control over the final supplier on Amazon