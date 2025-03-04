New Ducati Desmo450 MX: price and availability for the UK market

In line with Ducati’s philosophy, taking racing technologies through to the production line, Ducati is now ready to bring the new Desmo450 MX to UK dealers.

The Ducati Desmo 450 MX will be available to the UK market with a retail price of £11,245 at Ducati Cambridge, Ducati Leeds, Ducati Preston, Ducati North London, Chris Walker Motorcycles, GT Motorcycles and Millsport Motorcycles, who are all currently undergoing a rigorous process of technical training and assessment exclusively focused on the new model. Dealer contact details can be found via the dealer locator on Ducati.com.

New for 2025, Ducati is also enriching the motocross offering in the UK with the launch of a new Ducati MX Experience together with Barry Johnson, one of the leading figures in the sector. Johnson, having organised schools for various brands over the last 20 years, is expected to open the doors to the new Ducati MX Experience from July until November at various local sites. Bookings will open soon on Ducati.com.

This is just the first step in the evolution of Ducati history in motocross. After a successful season in the Italian Prestige MX1 national championship, that saw the debut victory of Alessandro Lupino in Mantua, to the final title clinch in Pietramurata, Ducati continues its racing development by officially entering the Motocross World Championship for the first time.

This MXGP 2025 operation will be managed by the new Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team, which will rely on experienced riders such as Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini. The Desmo 450 MX is an innovative motorcycle, and the only one in its class equipped with the desmodromic valve control system, ensuring optimal performance and precision.

At the same time, the Ducati Corse R&D – Factory MX Team will continue pursuing its development program for the following step of the Ducati MX Project, focusing on the new Desmo250 MX prototype that will take part in the Italian MX2 Championship. Alessandro Lupino, the factory rider, will work alongside the MX legend Antonio Cairoli in order to create the best possible base for the future production version of the 250MX.

