Updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 available for £69 per month with 0% finance and £1,000 dealer contribution.

Suzuki has released a refreshed Suzuki GSX-S1000, which comes with a new colour TFT screen and is available for just £69 per month thanks to 0% finance and a £1,000 dealer contribution.

Powered by an engine that can trace its roots back to one of the most iconic superbikes engines of all time – the K5 GSX-R1000 – the GSX-S1000 naked is now equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT screen, that displays a wealth of information, including the selected settings from the electronics package.

That electronics package includes a choice of three power modes, while an integrated traction control and anti-wheelie system comprises five modes, plus the ability to switch it off altogether. There’s also a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

The superbike-derived engine puts out 152PS at 11,000rpm and 106Nm of torque at 9,250rpm, and is housed in a twin-spar aluminium frame, suspended by fully-adjustable KYB forks and a preload and rebound damping adjustable rear shock.

The updated GSX-S1000 comes in Suzuki’s trademark blue and white, with black wheels. There’s also an understated all-black version, and new silver option, with blue accents and blue wheels.

On a four-year PCP deal, with a £2,337 deposit, it can be ridden for just £69 per month.

Find out more about the GSX-S1000 here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/