Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Updated Suzuki Gsx-s1000 Available For £69 Per Month Updated Suzuki Gsx-s1000 Available For £69 Per Month

Updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 available for £69 per month

Updated Suzuki GSX-S1000 available for £69 per month with 0% finance and £1,000 dealer contribution
March 5, 2025

Updated Suzuki Gsx-s1000 Available For £69 Per MonthUpdated Suzuki GSX-S1000 available for £69 per month with 0% finance and £1,000 dealer contribution.

Suzuki has released a refreshed Suzuki GSX-S1000, which comes with a new colour TFT screen and is available for just £69 per month thanks to 0% finance and a £1,000 dealer contribution. 

Powered by an engine that can trace its roots back to one of the most iconic superbikes engines of all time – the K5 GSX-R1000 – the GSX-S1000 naked is now equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT screen, that displays a wealth of information, including the selected settings from the electronics package. 

That electronics package includes a choice of three power modes, while an integrated traction control and anti-wheelie system comprises five modes, plus the ability to switch it off altogether. There’s also a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. 

The superbike-derived engine puts out 152PS at 11,000rpm and 106Nm of torque at 9,250rpm, and is housed in a twin-spar aluminium frame, suspended by fully-adjustable KYB forks and a preload and rebound damping adjustable rear shock. 

The updated GSX-S1000 comes in Suzuki’s trademark blue and white, with black wheels. There’s also an understated all-black version, and new silver option, with blue accents and blue wheels. 

On a four-year PCP deal, with a £2,337 deposit, it can be ridden for just £69 per month. 

Find out more about the GSX-S1000 here. Updated Suzuki Gsx-s1000 Available For £69 Per Month

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

byFrank Duggan
Published

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Help support us and save money by joining our monthly membership clubs sign up here https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/monthly-memberships/
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more