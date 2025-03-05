New From Oxford: Hardy 2.0 Wax Jackets

The best-selling Hardy jacket has now been updated to CE AA rating, thanks to our new innovative tech pro wax fabric and level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors.

The inner structure micro-mesh is bonded to premium dry wax cotton, woven with high strength polyester fibre, to strengthen and fuse CE approved safety into the fabric.

The modern take of the Hardy 2.0 combines improved dual ventilation system with zippered chest vents and breathable mesh lining ensuring a comfortable ride every time.

This stylish wax riding jacket features a premium dry wax finish, dual vented construction, diamond quilting and rolled reflective details.

Hardy 2.0 waterproof wax jacket

Available in Black, or Khaki

RRP – £249.99

Protection

• CE AA certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

• Level 2 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

• Back protector pocket (protector sold separately)

• Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

• Reflective piping on the back for night-time visibility

Climate Control

• Fixed micro-mesh breathable lining

• Removable and washable thermal liner

• Water repellent

• Twin direct chest vents

• Double storm placket

• Dry2Dry™ waterproof fixed membrane liner – 5,000mm waterproof rating, 5,000/m2/24hrs breathability rating

Fabric & Construction

• Made from 50% waxed cotton, 50% polyester

• Tech wax pro = Dry wax cotton outer shell

• Soft touch collar lining for comfort

• Zipper placket at the centre front

• Reinforced and quilted shoulders, yokes, and elbows

• Premium leather zip pullers & heritage styled fittings

Adjustability & Fit

• Press stud adjustment at the collar, cuffs and hem for a secure, adaptive fit

• Zip open cuff expansion gusset

• Sleeve back expansion gusset for ease of movement

• Adjustable armour at elbow protectors

Storage

• 2 external chest pockets

• 2 zippered side pockets

• Internal chest pocket with zipper fastening

• Large internal pocket

