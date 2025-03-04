Lee Johnston and Tom Booth-Amos Give it Orange

D3O, the world’s leading protection brand, today announces the signing of professional riders Tom Booth-Amos and Lee Johnston as official brand ambassadors.

As pioneers in rider safety, D3O’s partnership with these exciting riders highlight the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of protection, innovation, and performance in motorcycling.

Both Johnston and Booth-Amos are renowned for their fearless approach to racing, making them ideal ambassadors to promote D3O’s latest impact protection technologies. As part of this partnership, they will play a key role in bringing D3O’s bold brand slogan “Give It Orange” to life by integrating the world’s most advanced soft body armour and impact protection into their race gear. Together they will demonstrate how D3O enables riders to push their limits and redefine what’s possible on the track.

Lee Johnston, a multiple time Northwest 200 and Isle of Man TT winner, will wear D3O impact protection in his RST race suit, as he competes in the British Superbike Championship as part of the Triumph Factory Racing Team.

“Motorcycle racing is all about pushing limits, but safety is just as crucial as speed,” said Johnston. “Knowing I have D3O protection in my RST suit gives me confidence on my bike without restricting my movement.”

Meanwhile, Tom Booth-Amos, also a Triumph Factory Racing rider, will compete in the World Supersport Championship wearing D3O protection in his Furygan suit, fresh off his first victory in Melbourne.

“Racing at the highest level demands the best protection available, and D3O is leading the way. The fact that top brands like Furygan trust D3O says it all.” said Booth-Amos.

Both athletes recently visited D3O HQ in Croydon, London, where they toured the laboratory, participated in a photoshoot, and even tried their hands at making new back protection. They shared their thoughts on what “Give It Orange” means to them.

“Give It Orange means getting out on our bikes, staying safe, and being protected by D3O,” said Booth-Amos.

Johnston added, “For me, Give It Orange is about having confidence when you push for qualifying or fully commit to a lap. Knowing you have that safety blanket with D3O makes all the difference. I don’t think I’d be here today without the protection I wear.”

Booth-Amos also shared his thoughts on D3O’s recent trademark award for the exclusive use of the colour orange in motorcycle protection.

“You won’t need to check the brand name anymore. Just look at the colour of the safety equipment inside. If it’s orange, you know you’re sorted,” he said.

Johnston agreed, “It’s going to make life easier for people trying to purchase protective gear and might even make them feel safer as well.”

Mostyn Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer at D3O, emphasised the importance of this partnership in advancing rider safety. “Tom and Lee embody the spirit of performance and protection that D3O stands for. Their firsthand experience and trust in our technology highlight why D3O is the world’s leading brand for impact protection. We’re proud to have them on board as we continue to innovate and set new standards in motorcycle safety.”

In 2025 D3O will continue to push the boundaries of rider safety with its latest innovations, including:

D3O® Diablo Limb Protectors – The next evolution of ultra-lightweight, high-performance protection for riders demanding maximum safety with minimal bulk.

D3O® Viper Air Back Protector – A breathable, low-profile design offering premium shock absorption and airflow for all-day comfort.

D3O® CP1 and CP2 Chest Protectors – Dual level CE-certified solutions designed to offer customisable protection and superior impact absorption.

With Booth-Amos and Johnston on board, and exciting new partnerships to be announced later in the year, D3O continues to strengthen its reputation as the original and leading protective material in motorcycling – trusted by riders, teams and industry professionals worldwide.