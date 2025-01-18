Sunday, January 19, 2025
Team Gresini Racing MotoGP With Shades Of Quicksilver

Latest NewsMotoGPRacing
Team Gresini Racing Motogp With Shades Of QuicksilverThe new MotoGP project has finally been unveiled, with Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer shining as bright as ever today at the Imola International Circuit for this season’s GR presentation.

A younger line-up and pastel blue, now combined with a new, ‘swaggering’ chromed tint are the main novelties for the new year, in which Gresini Racing aims to continue battling at the sharp end of the field.

There was time during the presentation to remember Fausto and complete a couple of laps of the Imola circuit, but also to enjoy a Gresini-Racing history museum and a movie-themed tunnel, in memory of the team’s recent past. It was a journey between distant and recent past to introduce a future as exciting as this year’s Desmosedici GP24 machines.Team Gresini Racing Motogp With Shades Of Quicksilver

ALEX MARQUEZ #73
“I’m starting the third consecutive year with the team, and I must admit this winter was a very long one. The year finished on a high and it’s almost time to return to action. The new colours are incredible, and I hope everyone likes them. We’d love these colours to come with great results and from my side, I did everything I could this off season to be as physically and mentally prepared as possible for 2025.”Team Gresini Racing Motogp With Shades Of Quicksilver

FERMIN ALDEGUER #54
“It is a first for me on several levels, and my first team presentation as a MotoGP rider. The new livery of the bike is fantastic and very aggressive, and I think it reflects well the spirit of this team, who for many years have proven to be a great institution. The desire to take to the track is high, but this unveiling is already a big step forward towards this 2025 season.”

Team Gresini Racing Motogp With Shades Of QuicksilverNADIA PADOVANI – TEAM OWNER GRESINI RACING
“We’re leaving behind a great 2024, and we embrace with great motivation a 2025 in which the expectations remain high. We have a team with plenty of experience, two very talent riders, and we’re eager to continue to surprise as we’ve done from 2022 until now… Fermin has just arrived, but he already found a place in our hearts, while I believe Alex can and must battle for the top five in each race weekend. We’re extremely happy with this new project and the bike has a special touch with a bit of chrome touch everywhere. We’re ready!”

©Words/Images above are from official press release posted courtesy of the team

 

