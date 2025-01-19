News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 19th January 2025
The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”
To find out more click on a headline below:
Modern Classic Motorcycle News – ‘Bike of the Year’ 2024 Results Are in…
https://superbike-news.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-bike-of-the-year-2024-results-are-in/
We Found Something Amazing in Prague: Pitland, an Indoor Motorcycle Arena
https://superbike-news.co.uk/we-found-something-amazing-in-prague-pitland-an-indoor-motorcycle-arena/
Just Dropped Issue 36 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
https://superbike-news.co.uk/just-dropped-issue-36-modern-classic-motorcycle-news/
Oxford Henlow Leather Jacket
https://superbike-news.co.uk/oxford-henlow-leather-jacket/
KM99 strengthens EWC prospects with Marc VDS partnership
https://superbike-news.co.uk/km99-strengthens-ewc-prospects-with-marc-vds-partnership/
DJI Launches All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone with DJI Flip
https://superbike-news.co.uk/dji-launches-all-in-one-vlog-camera-drone-with-dji-flip/
Parts Unlimited Is The Title Sponsor Of The New MotoAmerica Talent Cup
https://superbike-news.co.uk/parts-unlimited-is-the-title-sponsor-of-the-new-motoamerica-talent-cup/
Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R
https://superbike-news.co.uk/introducing-the-2025-ktm-125-smc-r-and-ktm-390-smc-r/
Trackhouse Presents New Season Liveries & Athlete Line-up
https://superbike-news.co.uk/trackhouse-presents-new-season-liveries-athlete-line-up/
Racing Royalty Jim Redman At The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show
https://superbike-news.co.uk/racing-royalty-jim-redman-at-the-bristol-classic-motorcycle-show/
Noyce And World Champion-Winning Bike Reunited at Telford
https://superbike-news.co.uk/noyce-and-world-champion-winning-bike-reunited-at-telford/
NEW from Oxford: Hot Seat – in stock now
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-from-oxford-hot-seat-in-stock-now/
Ducati and Aruba.it team up for the first, landmark FIM Motocross World Championship debut
https://superbike-news.co.uk/ducati-and-aruba-it-team-up-for-the-first-landmark-fim-motocross-world-championship-debut/
Bagger Racing European Cup: Here’s The 2025 Calendar
https://superbike-news.co.uk/bagger-racing-european-cup-heres-the-2025-calendar/
Anthony Gobert Bimota Race Bike Up For Auction
https://superbike-news.co.uk/anthony-gobert-bimota-race-bike-up-for-auction/
Oxford Holton WP 2.0 Dry2Dry Gloves
https://superbike-news.co.uk/oxford-holton-wp-2-0-dry2dry-gloves/
Season Launch with the BMW World Championship factory teams in Berlin
https://superbike-news.co.uk/season-launch-with-the-bmw-world-championship-factory-teams-in-berlin/
XCP sprays now available from Motohaus
https://superbike-news.co.uk/xcp-sprays-now-available-from-motohaus/
BSIF joins campaign to protect motorcyclists from unsafe clothing imports
https://superbike-news.co.uk/bsif-joins-campaign-to-protect-motorcyclists-from-unsafe-clothing-imports/
The dawn of a new era: Aprilia Racing unveils the RS-GP25 and the new rider line-up
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-dawn-of-a-new-era-aprilia-racing-unveils-the-rs-gp25-and-the-new-rider-line-up/
Limited edition ROOF BOXXER 2 SHADOW new range launching
https://superbike-news.co.uk/limited-edition-roof-boxxer-2-shadow-new-range-launching/
Get ready for 2025 rides with ROKiT UP Tyre Inflators
https://superbike-news.co.uk/get-ready-for-2025-rides-with-rokit-up-tyre-inflators/
Widest choice of premium Sport Scooters
https://superbike-news.co.uk/widest-choice-of-premium-sport-scooters/
New HEX GS-911 Update Unlocks Customisation and Control for BMW Riders
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hex-gs-911-update-unlocks-customisation-and-control-for-bmw-riders/
BMW Motorrad presents the strongest sales result in company history
https://superbike-news.co.uk/bmw-motorrad-presents-the-strongest-sales-result-in-company-history/
MV Agusta Celebrates its 80th Anniversary
https://superbike-news.co.uk/mv-agusta-celebrates-its-80th-anniversary/
New Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-pyramid-20-holds-plenty/