News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 19th January 2025

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

Modern Classic Motorcycle News – ‘Bike of the Year’ 2024 Results Are in…

https://superbike-news.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-bike-of-the-year-2024-results-are-in/

We Found Something Amazing in Prague: Pitland, an Indoor Motorcycle Arena

https://superbike-news.co.uk/we-found-something-amazing-in-prague-pitland-an-indoor-motorcycle-arena/

Just Dropped Issue 36 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

https://superbike-news.co.uk/just-dropped-issue-36-modern-classic-motorcycle-news/

Oxford Henlow Leather Jacket

https://superbike-news.co.uk/oxford-henlow-leather-jacket/

KM99 strengthens EWC prospects with Marc VDS partnership

https://superbike-news.co.uk/km99-strengthens-ewc-prospects-with-marc-vds-partnership/

DJI Launches All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone with DJI Flip

https://superbike-news.co.uk/dji-launches-all-in-one-vlog-camera-drone-with-dji-flip/

Parts Unlimited Is The Title Sponsor Of The New MotoAmerica Talent Cup

https://superbike-news.co.uk/parts-unlimited-is-the-title-sponsor-of-the-new-motoamerica-talent-cup/

Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R

https://superbike-news.co.uk/introducing-the-2025-ktm-125-smc-r-and-ktm-390-smc-r/

Trackhouse Presents New Season Liveries & Athlete Line-up

https://superbike-news.co.uk/trackhouse-presents-new-season-liveries-athlete-line-up/

Racing Royalty Jim Redman At The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show

https://superbike-news.co.uk/racing-royalty-jim-redman-at-the-bristol-classic-motorcycle-show/

Noyce And World Champion-Winning Bike Reunited at Telford

https://superbike-news.co.uk/noyce-and-world-champion-winning-bike-reunited-at-telford/

NEW from Oxford: Hot Seat – in stock now

https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-from-oxford-hot-seat-in-stock-now/

Ducati and Aruba.it team up for the first, landmark FIM Motocross World Championship debut

https://superbike-news.co.uk/ducati-and-aruba-it-team-up-for-the-first-landmark-fim-motocross-world-championship-debut/

Bagger Racing European Cup: Here’s The 2025 Calendar

https://superbike-news.co.uk/bagger-racing-european-cup-heres-the-2025-calendar/

Anthony Gobert Bimota Race Bike Up For Auction

https://superbike-news.co.uk/anthony-gobert-bimota-race-bike-up-for-auction/

Oxford Holton WP 2.0 Dry2Dry Gloves

https://superbike-news.co.uk/oxford-holton-wp-2-0-dry2dry-gloves/

Season Launch with the BMW World Championship factory teams in Berlin

https://superbike-news.co.uk/season-launch-with-the-bmw-world-championship-factory-teams-in-berlin/

XCP sprays now available from Motohaus

https://superbike-news.co.uk/xcp-sprays-now-available-from-motohaus/

BSIF joins campaign to protect motorcyclists from unsafe clothing imports

https://superbike-news.co.uk/bsif-joins-campaign-to-protect-motorcyclists-from-unsafe-clothing-imports/

The dawn of a new era: Aprilia Racing unveils the RS-GP25 and the new rider line-up

https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-dawn-of-a-new-era-aprilia-racing-unveils-the-rs-gp25-and-the-new-rider-line-up/

Limited edition ROOF BOXXER 2 SHADOW new range launching

https://superbike-news.co.uk/limited-edition-roof-boxxer-2-shadow-new-range-launching/

Get ready for 2025 rides with ROKiT UP Tyre Inflators

https://superbike-news.co.uk/get-ready-for-2025-rides-with-rokit-up-tyre-inflators/

Widest choice of premium Sport Scooters

https://superbike-news.co.uk/widest-choice-of-premium-sport-scooters/

New HEX GS-911 Update Unlocks Customisation and Control for BMW Riders

https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hex-gs-911-update-unlocks-customisation-and-control-for-bmw-riders/

BMW Motorrad presents the strongest sales result in company history

https://superbike-news.co.uk/bmw-motorrad-presents-the-strongest-sales-result-in-company-history/

MV Agusta Celebrates its 80th Anniversary

https://superbike-news.co.uk/mv-agusta-celebrates-its-80th-anniversary/

New Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty

https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-pyramid-20-holds-plenty/