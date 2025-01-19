Sunday, January 19, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 19th January 2025

Industry NewsLatest News
2 min.read

News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 19th January 2025News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 19th January 2025

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

Modern Classic Motorcycle News – ‘Bike of the Year’ 2024 Results Are in…
https://superbike-news.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-bike-of-the-year-2024-results-are-in/

We Found Something Amazing in Prague: Pitland, an Indoor Motorcycle Arena
https://superbike-news.co.uk/we-found-something-amazing-in-prague-pitland-an-indoor-motorcycle-arena/

Just Dropped Issue 36 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
https://superbike-news.co.uk/just-dropped-issue-36-modern-classic-motorcycle-news/

Oxford Henlow Leather Jacket
https://superbike-news.co.uk/oxford-henlow-leather-jacket/

KM99 strengthens EWC prospects with Marc VDS partnership
https://superbike-news.co.uk/km99-strengthens-ewc-prospects-with-marc-vds-partnership/

DJI Launches All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone with DJI Flip
https://superbike-news.co.uk/dji-launches-all-in-one-vlog-camera-drone-with-dji-flip/

Parts Unlimited Is The Title Sponsor Of The New MotoAmerica Talent Cup
https://superbike-news.co.uk/parts-unlimited-is-the-title-sponsor-of-the-new-motoamerica-talent-cup/

Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R
https://superbike-news.co.uk/introducing-the-2025-ktm-125-smc-r-and-ktm-390-smc-r/

Trackhouse Presents New Season Liveries & Athlete Line-up
https://superbike-news.co.uk/trackhouse-presents-new-season-liveries-athlete-line-up/

Racing Royalty Jim Redman At The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show
https://superbike-news.co.uk/racing-royalty-jim-redman-at-the-bristol-classic-motorcycle-show/

Noyce And World Champion-Winning Bike Reunited at Telford
https://superbike-news.co.uk/noyce-and-world-champion-winning-bike-reunited-at-telford/

NEW from Oxford: Hot Seat – in stock now
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-from-oxford-hot-seat-in-stock-now/

Ducati and Aruba.it team up for the first, landmark FIM Motocross World Championship debut
https://superbike-news.co.uk/ducati-and-aruba-it-team-up-for-the-first-landmark-fim-motocross-world-championship-debut/

Bagger Racing European Cup: Here’s The 2025 Calendar
https://superbike-news.co.uk/bagger-racing-european-cup-heres-the-2025-calendar/

Anthony Gobert Bimota Race Bike Up For Auction
https://superbike-news.co.uk/anthony-gobert-bimota-race-bike-up-for-auction/

Oxford Holton WP 2.0 Dry2Dry Gloves
https://superbike-news.co.uk/oxford-holton-wp-2-0-dry2dry-gloves/

Season Launch with the BMW World Championship factory teams in Berlin
https://superbike-news.co.uk/season-launch-with-the-bmw-world-championship-factory-teams-in-berlin/

XCP sprays now available from Motohaus
https://superbike-news.co.uk/xcp-sprays-now-available-from-motohaus/

BSIF joins campaign to protect motorcyclists from unsafe clothing imports
https://superbike-news.co.uk/bsif-joins-campaign-to-protect-motorcyclists-from-unsafe-clothing-imports/

The dawn of a new era: Aprilia Racing unveils the RS-GP25 and the new rider line-up
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-dawn-of-a-new-era-aprilia-racing-unveils-the-rs-gp25-and-the-new-rider-line-up/

Limited edition ROOF BOXXER 2 SHADOW new range launching
https://superbike-news.co.uk/limited-edition-roof-boxxer-2-shadow-new-range-launching/

Get ready for 2025 rides with ROKiT UP Tyre Inflators
https://superbike-news.co.uk/get-ready-for-2025-rides-with-rokit-up-tyre-inflators/

Widest choice of premium Sport Scooters
https://superbike-news.co.uk/widest-choice-of-premium-sport-scooters/

New HEX GS-911 Update Unlocks Customisation and Control for BMW Riders
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hex-gs-911-update-unlocks-customisation-and-control-for-bmw-riders/

BMW Motorrad presents the strongest sales result in company history
https://superbike-news.co.uk/bmw-motorrad-presents-the-strongest-sales-result-in-company-history/

MV Agusta Celebrates its 80th Anniversary
https://superbike-news.co.uk/mv-agusta-celebrates-its-80th-anniversary/

New Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-pyramid-20-holds-plenty/

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Team Gresini Racing MotoGP With Shades Of Quicksilver

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Team Gresini Racing MotoGP With Shades Of Quicksilver

Latest News 0
The new MotoGP project has finally been unveiled, with Alex Marquez Aldeguer shining as bright as ever today at the Imola International Circuit for this season’s GR presentation.

Gresini Moto2: A New Beginning With Italjet

Latest News 0
The new Gresini Moto2 effort has been unveiled today in Imola: the new, shining livery displays a very recognisable protagonist: Italjet, a company founded in 1959 by motorcycle racing legend Leopoldo Tartarini, and today an international institution led by Massimo Tartarini. 

New Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty

Aftermarket 0
100% waterproof, 20-litre Duffle Bag, perfect for minimalist touring and daily rides...

Most Popular

Team Gresini Racing MotoGP With Shades Of Quicksilver

Latest News 0
The new MotoGP project has finally been unveiled, with Alex Marquez Aldeguer shining as bright as ever today at the Imola International Circuit for this season’s GR presentation.

Gresini Moto2: A New Beginning With Italjet

Latest News 0
The new Gresini Moto2 effort has been unveiled today in Imola: the new, shining livery displays a very recognisable protagonist: Italjet, a company founded in 1959 by motorcycle racing legend Leopoldo Tartarini, and today an international institution led by Massimo Tartarini. 

New Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty

Aftermarket 0
100% waterproof, 20-litre Duffle Bag, perfect for minimalist touring and daily rides...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Team Gresini Racing Motogp With Shades Of Quicksilver

Team Gresini Racing MotoGP With Shades Of Quicksilver

Frank Duggan - 0