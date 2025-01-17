New Hex Gs-911 Update Unlocks Customisation And Control For Bmw Riders

Enhancing the Riding Experience Like Never Before

HEX Innovate (UK) Ltd, the global leader in advanced diagnostic tools for BMW motorcycles, is pleased to announce the release of its latest software update for the HEX GS-911 Diagnostics & Configuration Tool. Scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2025, this update introduces a range of features designed to improve functionality, expand compatibility, and enhance the overall user experience for motorcycle enthusiasts and professionals alike.



With the HEX GS-911, BMW riders gain unparalleled diagnostic and configuration capabilities, and this update ensures the tool stays ahead of the curve for both current and future models.

Customisable XKOMBIHI Displays

Users can now configure the order of menu tiles on supported displays for easier navigation. Greyed-out, disabled controllers can also be removed for a cleaner, more user-friendly interface.

Supported Models: R1250 GS/GSA, F900 GS/GSA, S1000 R/RR/XR (2019+), and more. Lithium Battery Monitoring

Just in time for the winter months, this feature allows riders to monitor Battery State of Health, State of Charge, BatteryGuard Status, and more for models equipped with the XCCP Domain Controller.

Supported Models: R12nineT, R1300 GS/GSA, CE02, and others. Keyless Alarm Control

Riders with keyless systems can now enable or disable their bike’s alarm directly from their keyless fob, adding an extra layer of convenience.

Supported Models: R12, R18, F900 GS/GSA, C400 GT/X, and more. Seamless Device Integration

When retrofitting an alarm or tyre pressure monitoring system, users can now “marry” these devices to their bikes by writing the VIN into the controllers.

Supported Models: R12nineT, R1250 GS/GSA, K1600 GT, CE04, and many others. Expanded Tyre Monitoring Capabilities

More bikes with XSLZ3 and XSLZ4 Keyless Controllers can now access real-time tyre pressure and temperature data. New Model Support

The latest BMW 2024 models, including the C400 X, F900 GS/GSA, S1000 RR, and M1000 R, have been added to the supported bikes list. Improved Autoscan Features

The Autoscan function now includes enhanced usability and a more granular progress bar, making the diagnostic process more transparent for bikes with numerous controllers.

The new HEX GS-911 software update will be available for download from the official HEX Innovate website on Monday, January 20, 2025. All current GS-911 WiFi and GS-911 USB users can access this update as part of their existing software license.

http://www.hexinnovate.com/