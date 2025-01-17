Friday, January 17, 2025
New Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty

New Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty100% waterproof, 20-litre Duffle Bag, perfect for minimalist touring and daily rides.

British motorcycle accessory specialists, Pyramid, have added a compact, 20-litre,100% waterproof Duffle Bag to their popular soft luggage range.

It’s ideal for bikes with narrow seats and small luggage racks, while still providing enough space for a couple of days’ worth of kit or the daily commuter essentials.

Measuring 45 x 25 x 28 cm, the new Duffle features a robust 500D PVC shell, with seamless construction and heat-sealed external stitching to ensure total waterproofing. Its flexible design makes it easy to pack and store, while maintaining reliable performance at temperatures from +70°C to -30°C.New Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty

A practical full-width opening and roll-top closure allows easy access and a clever Air Release System allows trapped air to escape. This gives a snug fit around contents that prevents movement during rides.

The versatile four-point strapping system offers multiple mounting options. Simply loop the straps around any suitable point – a luggage rack, frame rail, or grab handle – clip in place, and tighten. Four integrated D-rings provide additional securing points if needed.

When you reach your destination, the bag detaches quickly, leaving the straps mounted for easy reattachment. For off-bike use, there are padded carry handles and a detachable shoulder strap, with the option to use it as a backpack for added versatility.New Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty

Wipe-clean PVC material ensures easy maintenance, while reflective elements enhance visibility in low-light conditions. There’s even a handy ID pocket on the outside.

The Pyramid 20L Duffle Bag is available in Black or Grey and retails at £34.99 including VAT. It comes with the detachable shoulder strap and four securing straps.

When additional carrying capacity is required, it can be stacked with another 20L or 40L bag on the bike, using the same four fastening straps, making it a truly adaptable storage solution.

Find out more at pyramidmoto.co.ukNew Pyramid 20 Holds Plenty

 

