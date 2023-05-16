Silverstone Motorcycle sale tops £600,000 with 74% sold Along with A New UK Auction record for a Kawasaki GPZ1000RX at the Devitt MCN Festival of motorcycling May 14th.

Lot 338 Kawasaki GPZ1000RX sold for £6,862, doubling its auction estimate.

The Silverstone Auction sale at Peterborough this weekend saw some amazing results on some fabulous bikes.

Mark Bryan of Silverstone Motorcycle Department, said of the sale results: “The eclectic mix of modern, vintage and competition bikes helped draw a big crowd on sale day which resulted in some great results. There is a continuing trend towards more modern classics performing well at auction”

In the very well attended show and auction some 60% of sales were in the room, 14% on the telephone and the remainder online.

Lot 338 1987 Kawasaki GPZ1000RX made £6,862, double its estimate. Built as the replacement for the GPZ900R but only produced for three years before being succeeded by the all-conquering ZZ-R1100 in 1990.

This UK-registered from new example had a mere 7,700 miles and has had the same owner since 1988 with service history and old MOTs available. Fabulous condition, almost ‘showroom fresh’.

Lot 372 sold for £33,314, well over its lower estimate

The fabulous Confederate Hellcat was a dramatically presented, over-engineered motorcycle with the power and style to offer a truly one-off riding experience. Less than ten of these machines were hand-built in Alabama in 2014. This example was one of two to reach the UK.

Designed by Pierre Terblanche whose name is on several popular Ducati models including the 888 and Supermono. The ‘no expense spared’ build of this bike utilised only custom components (full carbon wheelset with a 240 Metzler rear tyre and CNC’d billet aluminium components throughout).

Other hardware includes 4-pot Beringher callipers and Marzocchi forks. The 121bhp, 2,163cc V-twin is held within an aircraft-grade 6061 aluminium crankcase mated to a drag-racing, 5-speed transmission.

The odometer displayed just 100 miles and it was owned and kept as a display piece for the last year and only used on occasion. The bike was presented as ready-to-go for its next owner.

1982 Ex-Donny Robinson Ulster GP-winning Spondon Rotax 250cc Race Bike. Guide Price: £4,000 – £6,000 sold for £7,312

The 1982 Spondon Rotax 250cc race bike sold for £7,312, a notable price for this bike. This fabulous bike was from the collection of the late Liam Quinn, the Ulster GP winner, owned at the time by Mal Carter from Pharaoh Racing and loaned to Donny, who went on to take first place in the Ulster GP.

For more information on Silverstone Auctions head to the official website: silverstoneauctions.com/