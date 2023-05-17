New Stripe Livery colour scheme for the Ducati SuperSport 950 S

The SuperSport 950 S is Ducati’s road sports bike designed for all enthusiasts looking for an adventure companion with whom to share memorable days, on the road or on the track. A bike with a sporting soul, ready to give emotions at every corner, which interprets the concepts of sport-touring in a modern key while maintaining a strong Ducati identity.

Whether it’s a protagonist of downshifting on the track or a travel companion on the road, the versatility of use of the SuperSport 950 S ensures full control of the bike in every situation. The SuperSport 950 S is in fact capable of providing fun to expert riders and at the same time guaranteeing a great sense of safety to the beginners; its ease of riding makes it a bike suitable for all types of riders.

For 2024, Ducati updates the range of colours of the SuperSport 950 S with the new Stripe Livery, which complements the classic Ducati Red colour scheme.

Two brand-new dark grey and Ducati Red coloured bands, located on the front mudguard and on the side air vents create a play of shapes that gives a further boost to the “Iceberg White” fairing, for a dynamic final effect. The graphic indication of the model has also been revised in style, in line with the new colour scheme.



The design, with attention to the details, features numerous references to the Panigale V4, from the luminous signature of the full-LED headlight, equipped with DRL, to the side air vents. A unique combination of style and sportiness made possible thanks to the ability of the Centro Stile Ducati, for a riding experience that combines adrenaline, aesthetics and safety.

The true sporting character of the SuperSport 950 S is also found in the equipment, with a low weight single-sided aluminium swingarm and a trellis frame fixed to the engine with high torsional rigidity. The heart of the SuperSport is the Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine: appreciated for its power delivery qualities, it is Euro 5 approved and boasts maximum power and torque values, respectively of 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,5000 rpm/minute. The SuperSport 950 S is also available in a 35-kW depowered version, with a reduction of € 1,000 on the list price (for Italy only), thus representing an ideal solution for the A2 riding licence holders.

Exclusive standard features for the SuperSport 950 S are the Öhlins fork and shock absorber, both fully adjustable, and the passenger seat cover, and the Glossy Black wheel rims, that are enriched in this version by an exclusive “tag” in Ducati Red colour. The family of the Ducati’s road sports bike includes also the standard version SuperSport 950 S, available in Ducati Red livery.

To offer a good level of comfort both to those who use the bike every day and to those who choose it for touring, the SuperSport 950 S is fitted with height-adjustable Plexiglas as standard.

The electronic package brings together the best of Ducati technology and consists of ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift up/down and the three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), in addition to the full-TFT 4.3’’ display.



The SuperSport 950 S can be customized according to personal tastes and needs thanks to the Sport and Touring accessories packages, created by Ducati Performance and which can be also mounted together. The Sport package emphasises the sporty character of the bike thanks to the carbon fibre tank and front mudguard protections, the brake and clutch levers adjustable and articulated to reduce the possibility of breakage, the LED turn indicators and the aluminium number plate holder; the comfort of the SuperSport on long journeys is on the other hand maximised by the smoke-tinted windscreen, the heated grips and the spacious expandable side panniers of the Touring package. Both packages and the other several accessories available individually can be found on the “Configurator” section on the website Ducati.com.

In order to make the experience with your bike even more complete, the Ducati apparel collection 2023 is available on the website Shop.Ducati.com: from the sporty suits of the Racing line dedicated to the racetrack riding to the casual clothes suitable for everyday life, a high-quality products line to live your passion in the Ducati-branded style.

The SuperSport 950 S is also one of the bikes protagonists of the Ducati Riding Academy. The DRE Road lasts one day and it is organized into three modules: a theoretical introduction that offers all the technical information to ride on the road safely and consciously, followed by a second part inside the paddock, with 7 islands of exercises to check riding position and braking, and finally a third more dynamic part on the track , with the aim of refining trajectories, insertions, apexes and runs and the operation of electronic controls such as ABS Cornering. For the young riders from 18 to 24 years old with A2 riding licence is available the DRE Rookie, with the aim to learn, develop and improve safe and fun riding with theory session, exercises inside the paddock and a final session on the track.



