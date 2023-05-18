Accessibly priced, AA-rated, adventure-ready textile jacket

Broaden your horizons without it costing the Earth in the new Weise Core Adventure jacket, which provides first-class comfort, AA-rated protection, and the reassurance of a two-year warranty – all at a refreshingly accessible price.

Adventure riders need to be able to adapt to changing conditions, so the Core comes equipped with a waterproof, windproof and breathable liner, a removable 75gsm quilted thermal lining and zippered vents at the chest and forearms, plus a large exhaust vent at the rear.

There’s plenty of adjustment at the waist, sleeves and collar, to allow you to add or remove layers as required, and accordion stretch panels aid freedom of movement. As a little extra luxury, the collar is fleece lined and Neoprene®-trimmed.

For protection, the Core Adventure has your back, with CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow armour and a Level 1 back protector as standard. A trouser connection zip with a comfort stretch panel helps keep the jacket in place too.

As well as two zipped front pockets, there is a large rear map pocket. Reflective panel detailing also features, to help visibility in low light.

The Weise Core Adventure retails at just £169.99 RRP including VAT – great value for an adventure-ready textile jacket – and is covered by Weise’s two-year warranty for complete peace of mind.

The Classic Black comes in a vast size range (S-12XL) and the Navy option offers sizes S-5XL.

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.