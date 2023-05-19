Rapid Ryde ups the pace to set new fastest ever Bennetts BSB lap of Donington Park

Rapid Ryde ups the pace to set new fastest ever Bennetts BSB lap of newly resurfaced Donington Park.

Kyle Ryde topped the Bennetts British Superbike Championship free practice times at Donington Park today for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team, setting a new fastest ever Bennetts BSB lap time of the Grand Prix circuit by a stunning 0.480s following the recent resurfacing of the Leicestershire track.

The pace had been rapid from the start of the action earlier in the day, but in the afternoon session the times continued to tumble and whilst Ryde set a new benchmark for the fastest ever recorded Bennetts BSB time, the top 11 riders lapped under the existing race lap record.

Ryde’s pace-setting lap came in the final five minutes of the session, despite an earlier light shower as he managed to edge ahead of fellow local contender Leon Haslam, who had been leading the way for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team until the closing stages.

Jason O’Halloran had been the rider who topped the times in the opening session for McAMS Yamaha and he ended the day third fastest, improving his time in the afternoon session to be 0.123s adrift of his Yamaha rival.

There was nothing separating the BeerMonster Ducati teammates with championship leader Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell setting an identical lap time in the second session to climb the order to complete the top five.

Josh Brookes led the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team charge in sixth place as the double Champion moved ahead of Ryan Vickers on the second of the LAMI OMG Racing Yamahas, whilst Lee Jackson fired Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki into the top eight in the final phase of the second session.

Danny Kent narrowly remained ahead of Honda Racing UK rival Andrew Irwin as they completed the top ten after the opening two free practice sessions whilst the returning Danny Buchan and Peter Hickman were the final riders in the top 12 who progress directly into tomorrow’s Omologato Superpole to decide the grid for the Bennetts BikeSocial Sprint race.

The remaining riders will take part in the eBay Qualifying session, with the top three completing the 15 riders who will take part in the one-lap shootout for pole position.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, Free Practice combined result:

Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 1m:27.795s Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) +0.114s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.123s Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) +0.339s Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) +0.339s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team) +0.397s Ryan Vickers (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.543s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) +0.585s Danny Kent (Lovell Kent Racing Honda) +0.597s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.637s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.704s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team) +0.904s

Kyle Ryde

LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha

“The test here feels like a long while ago now and it was freezing compared to today! It was nice to get some sun so that we had dry conditions and that lap time was a good 1.2 seconds quicker than I went last year, so they have done a great job with the resurfacing of the track for sure.

“Everything is so smooth now and I wouldn’t say the times come easy but we also know that there is more to come tomorrow.

“The biggest nightmare this afternoon was that there were a lot of flies around and it was hard to tell if it was spots of rain or flies! I wanted to be fast at every track this year and we have been so far, we have done a good job and I want to keep the ball rolling.”

