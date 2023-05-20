Gagne On Top In Close Superbike Action On Day One At Barber Motorsports Park

Defending Champ Jake Gagne On Provisional Pole In Medallia Superbike In Alabama.

The leaderboard was ever-changing at Barber Motorsports Park on Friday, but when all was said and done it was two-time MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Champion Jake Gagne who earned provisional pole position for the weekend’s two Superbike races.

But it was close. Just the way Gagne likes it.

At the end of the 40-minute Q1 session, Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Gagne was on top with his 1:22.805 coming on his 16th lap to best Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz by just .390 of a second. Gagne’s best was a bit off his lap record of 1:22.035, set in Q2 in last year’s season finale in September.

Scholtz’s fast lap also came at the end of the session with his 1:23.195 also coming on his 16th lap.

Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Cameron Beaubier ended up third fastest to complete the provisional front row with the five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion just a tick over half a second slower than Gagne. Hot on Beaubier’s heels was Gagne’s teammate Cameron Petersen, with the South African .783 of a second behind his teammate.

Beaubier’s teammate PJ Jacobsen jumped to fifth fastest, moving past Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Josh Herrin near the end of the session.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante got as high as third on the timesheets before dropping to seventh and 1.3 seconds off Gagne’s best.

Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim, Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Corey Alexander and Wrench Motorcycles rider David Anthony rounded out the top 10 on Friday.

“It’s going to be close no matter where we go,” Gagne said. “We’re gonna go to a lot of different tracks and with all these bikes running really good now it will be cool to see what bikes have strengths and where. It was a good day. Sunday looks okay, but I think tomorrow we probably will have to get ready for a wet race. It’s fun. It keeps us on our toes and I’m having fun with the team and having fun knowing it’s going to be close racing with all these guys. It’s a good start to the weekend.”

Supersport – Great Scott

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott was the fastest of the fast in Q1 for Saturday’s “Extended” Supersport race at Barber Motorsports Park. Scott lapped at 1:26.605 and was the only rider to dip into the 1:26s.

Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Stefano Mesa was second fastest, .810 of a second behind Scott, with Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Xavi Fores third fastest and .840 of a second behind Scott.

Squid Hunter Racing’s Josh Hayes closed the session in fourth with Scott’s teammate Teagg Hobbs fifth at the end of the 30-minute session.

Junior Cup – Dreher Rolls On

Bad Boys Racing’s Avery Dreher picked up where he left off at Road Atlanta today at Barber Motorsports Park with the Floridian earning provisional pole position for the weekend’s two races to back up his two wins at Road Atlanta.

Dreher’s best lap was .469 of a second quicker than Altus Motorsports’ Alessandro Di Mario with Bicknese Racing’s Hayden Bicknese third fastest and .480 of a second behind Dreher.

Steel Commander Stock 1000 – Gillim On Top

Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim didn’t have a very good start to his season at the opening round of the Steel Commander Stock 1000 class at Road Atlanta, but he righted the ship on Friday at Barber by earning provisional pole.

Gillim’s best was a 1:25.381 and that topped Travis Wyman Racing’s Travis Wyman by 1.547 seconds, establishing Gillim as the man to beat on the weekend.

Gabriel Da Silva made an impressive debut in the class in what was his first outing of the season with the Floridian returning to the site of his Supersport win in 2021 to end Q1 third fastest on his Steel Commander Racing Kawasaki ZX-10R.

Flo4Law Racing’s JC Camacho and Burke Racing’s Ryan Burke rounded out the top five.

REV’IT! Twins Cup – Landers Leads

It was a battle of teammates on Aprilia RS 660s in Friday afternoon’s final session at Barber Motorsports Park with Rodio Racing – Powered By Robem Engineering’s Rocco Landers topping his teammate Gus Rodio to earn provisional pole for the two REV’IT! Twins Cup races.

Landers’ best was a 1:29.946, which was .476 of a second quicker than championship leader Rodio. Cycle Tech’s Hayden Schultz rode his Yamaha YZF-R7 to the third quickest time, a tick over a second behind Landers.

The WagBar MP13 Racing’s Kayla Yaakov made a successful return to racing from her leg injury, ending the session fourth fastest on her Yamaha YZF-R7.

Superbike Q1 Results

Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:22.805 Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:23.195 Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 1:23.372 Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 1:23.588 PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 1:23.593 Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:23.742 Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 1:24.175 Hayden Gillim (Suzuki) 1:24.493 Corey Alexander (BMW) 1:25.069 David Anthony (Yamaha) 1:25.197

