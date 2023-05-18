Indian Motorcycle reveals final custom Sport Chief build within its ‘Forged’ video series

Indian Motorcycle today revealed the final custom Sport Chief build within its ‘Forged’ video series. Featuring long-time friends and renowned freestyle motocross riders Carey Hart and Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, the final custom bike takes the stock performance of the Indian Sport Chief to an entirely new level.

When speaking to Twitch about his build plans, Hart said, “It’s already a great base. The components on the production Sport Chief are great, but for what you’re going to be doing, I’m going to really focus on the chassis, handling, and braking. You’re going to ride the wheels off this thing, so it has to perform. It’s not just a trophy bike.”

Hart started off by stripping the bike down to its motor and frame. He re-engineered the brakes with race-spec Beringer components and tapped Trac Dynamics to develop a billet aluminium swingarm for increased rigidity and to minimize flex. He also called upon Barnstorm Cycles to add knee cuts to help slim the tank. The bike also features Hart & ODI bars and grips, super sticky Dunlop tires, machine wheels, a chain conversion and a Bassani 2-into-1 exhaust. Hart also raised the front end an inch and added a Beringer clutch perch to deliver a more moto-like feel that Twitch is accustomed to. To finish the bike off, Hart pulled in Schultz Design to deliver a paint scheme that was flashy, but classic, and truly represented Twitch’s personality.

VIDEOS: Carey Hart Custom Indian Sport Chief for Twitch.

Episode 1

Episode 2

To watch the entire ‘Forged’ Series, visit Indian Motorcycle’s YouTube Playlist.

Tech Sheet: 2023 Indian Motorcycle Sport Chief

Paint: Schultz design

Tires: Dunlop American elite

Wheels: Hart Luck 5 spoke

Front brake calipers: Brembo monoblock

Rear caliper & hangar: Beringer

Rotors: Galfer

Clutch cable: Barnett

Brake line: Galfer

Swing arm: Trac Dynamics (billet aluminum)

License plate mount: Drag Specialties

Shocks: Fox 13 inch reservoir

Air intake: Indian high flow

Pegs: san diego customs

Shift/brake peg: san diego customs

Lower frame cover: custom

Forks: GP suspension w/ 1.5 in longer, coated lower tubes, spring & Valving

Hardware: Pro Bolt black anno titanium

Bar clamps & risers: Kraus motor co

Gauge bucket: Kraus Motor Co

Bars & Grips: ODI/ Hart Luck

Clutch perch & front master: Beringer

Chain Conversion: Barnstorm

Seat: Saddlemen/ Hart luck

Front and rear indicators: Rizoma

Rear master: Beringer

Rear master reservoir: Rizoma

ECU program: Dynojet

Exhaust: Bassani

