Icons of the Bike Racing World to Attend Knockhill Rewind Festival

The next round of the KMSC Scottish Bike Championship at Knockhill next Sunday (28th May) will be like no other ever seen in the 15-year history of the club as the 120 plus entry of racers will be joined by some of the icons of bike sport with the return of the Rewind Festival on Sunday 28th May, making it a truly special and memorable event for all.

Returning after a three-year break, the Rewind Festival celebrates racing and road bikes from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. This year, however, the organisers have assembled a galaxy of stars with four-times 500cc World Championship runner-up Randy Mamola heading the line-up which includes American GP legend John ‘Hopper’ Hopkins, three-times British Superbike Champion and ex-GP rider Niall Mackenzie as well as rising Moto2 GP star Rory Skinner from nearby Perth.

Californian Mamola was runner-up in the 500cc World Championship in 1980, 1981, 1984 and 1987, winning 13 Grands Prix, two of which were on board a factory Suzuki XR34 500cc two stroke which will be on display, and which will be ridden by Randy on track at Knockhill. A similar bike took Mick Grant to an Isle of Man TT victory in the same period whereby both race bikes have been loaned to Knockhill courtesy of Team Classic Suzuki. Team Classic Suzuki’s very own factory mechanic Paul Boulton will be looking after both motorcycles on the day.

John Hopkins, born in the UK but raised in California, has competed in the MotoGP World Championship, World Superbike Championship, and on his last visit to Knockhill, he was racing in the British Superbike Championship. Hopkins has now turned his focus to running a Moto2 team in the World Moto2 Championship and his team, American Racing, signed 21-year-old Scotsman Rory Skinner.

‘Hopper’ will be riding an ex-Steve Parrish Suzuki RG500 which will also be on display when not on the track. Rory made his debut at a Knockhill KMSC event as an 11-year-old when the management team at the Fife circuit managed to get dispensation for him to race aged 11, rather than the normal 12 years old. Since then, Rory’s rise to stardom has been meteoric and now competes in the second highest level of bike sport in the world, Moto2, just one level below MotoGP.

The line-up of megastars is completed with Niall Mackenzie, the three-times British Superbike Champion. Originally from Denny near Stirling, Niall is a legend in his own right and his ties with Knockhill go back to the start of his career when he made his debut on a Yamaha RD350LC in the early 1980s. After decades of success around the world, Niall became President of the Knockhill Motor Sports Club after its creation and is a frequent visitor as he runs his Niall Mackenzie Superbike Track Days at Knockhill and is a strong supporter of developing future young riders.

All four stars will ride period race bikes during parades and demos, and there will be an impressive Suzuki display of road and race bikes from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s for the race fans to admire. These bikes include Grand Prix bikes, TT winning bikes and others that have won numerous championships across Britain, Europe, and the World.

The Rewind festival will feature a live show of classic race bikes, some of which will be demonstrated during the parade sessions on Sunday and in addition, there’s a full race programme of Scottish Championship action from 9am.

For tickets and further information, please visit www.knockhill.com/events.