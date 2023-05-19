Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest News2023 Calendar Update: Historic Maggiora returns to the MXGP Calendar

2023 Calendar Update: Historic Maggiora returns to the MXGP Calendar

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

2023 Calendar Update: Historic Maggiora returns to the MXGP Calendar

2023 Calendar Update: Historic Maggiora Returns To The Mxgp CalendarInfront Moto Racing would like to share an update to the 2023 racing Calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

We regret to inform that the MXGP of Vietnam scheduled for the 16th and 17th of September has been cancelled while on the same date one of the most historic MX venues in the world, Maggiora, will be the hosting venue of the 16th round of the 2023 MXGP series which will be called MXGP of Italy.

The old-school circuit of Maggiora has a rich history and has been the theatre of many spectacular races since its first event in 1966. Showing its importance in motocross, the magnificent Italian track hosted three Motocross of Nations including the legendary MXoN of 1986 with team USA achieving perfect scores.

The circuit of Maggiora will continue to write motocross history. Online tickets pre-sales are already open with discounted prices by clicking HERE

Further updates include the cancellation of the Motocross of European Nations scheduled on the 15th of October as effort will now be put towards next year to find the perfect venue to celebrate this great event.2023 Calendar Update: Historic Maggiora Returns To The Mxgp Calendar

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

Directory Text Logo Black800Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Modular Waterproof Luggage from SW-Motech

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Modular Waterproof Luggage From Sw-motech

Modular Waterproof Luggage from SW-Motech

Frank Duggan - 0