R&G British Talent Cup descends on Donington for Round 2

Two races and another 50 points go up for grabs as the BTC returns to the UK

After three thrilling races at a jam-packed opener at Navarra to start the 2024 season, the British Talent Cup returns to Donington Park for Round 2. The last time BTC raced at Donington, it was the Cup decider, setting a high bar for exciting racing that this year’s riders are keen to meet.

Lucas Brown (Sencat Talent Team / Mortimer Racing) arrives as the championship leader, fresh from his victory in Spain and looking to continue his form. Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) is only 13 points adrift despite a Race 3 DNF due to technical troubles, however, so he will be keen to reclaim the top spot.

Third in the standings, Filip Surowiak (Team City Lifting/RS Racing), also showed his ability to lead at Navarra and will be another to watch – especially given he took his maiden win at Donington last year. Correa was also on the podium then, and Ronnie Harris (Kovara Projects /RS Racing), currently sixth in the standings, then took victory in Race 2. They’ll be looking to pick up where they left off at the classic venue.

Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects / RS Racing), meanwhile, looks for more after a Race 1 DNF at Navarra that left him on the back foot. The hot favourite heading into 2024 as the top returning finisher from last season, Brinton will want to show what he’s got at Donington after a more muted season opener.

The two-race weekend format returns this time out, with 50 points up for grabs at Donington Park. Don’t miss Round 2 of the R&G British Talent Cup!

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.britishtalentcup.com