Sidecar fraternity saddened by deaths.

The sidecar fraternity has been saddened by the deaths of French crew Franck Bajus and Christophe Darras who lost their lives in a crash at the Hengelo meeting at the weekend. They raced at the TT in 2006, completing both of their races. A tribute will be paid to them at Assen in the near future.

The death was announced yesterday of former Southern 100 Sidecar Champion driver Artie Oates; at the age of 80. He won his championship in 1990 with fellow local Stu Pitts in the chair. In all he competed in 51 races at Billown. He raced with his brother Edda, Peter Cain, Paul Fargher and Greg Mahon in addition to Stu Pitts.

Artie was an accomplished TT racer and took one podium finish; that being in the 1991 Race A with Stu Pitts. He started 28 TT races; finishing 27 of those. In addition to his podium finish, he took 5 more top 6 finishes in a career that spanned 23 years. A great character; he will be much missed by his family and large circle of friends.