Weise Rennen Sport Touring Gloves

Full grain leather, KP-1 rated riding gloves with comfort and practicality for the road.

New for 2024, Weise Rennen gloves offer the best of both worlds: sport styling and construction, with a big handful of the comfort and practicality needed for the road.

Featuring a full grain leather shell, Rennen gloves are supple and flexible for comfort, allowing feedback from the controls. Highly abrasion resistant, they are double-stitched and dual-layered in critical zones.

For extra peace of mind, 1-KP rated TPU armour covers the knuckles, plus additional TPU protectors at the scaphoid, fingers and on the cuff. Padded palm, wrist, finger and thumb panels add to the sense of security.

Vents in each finger protector and perforations in the leather shell keep the hands cool and comfortable when the going gets hot. There are also accordion stretch panels at the joints to help with delicate use of the controls, and a micro-suede overlay on the palm for grip.

Both wrist and cuff are secured with an adjustable hook-and-loop fastener for a snug, comfortable fit. Weise designed the cuff section to be low profile and clutter-free, so it can be worn under the sleeves of riding jackets if preferred.

There’s no need to remove the gloves to operate smartphone or satnav, since both the index fingers and thumbs are touchscreen compatible.

Weise Rennen Gloves come in sizes S-3XL, in a choice of classic black or black with contrasting white panels, and retail at £159.99 a pair, including VAT. Find them at www.weiseclothing.com

