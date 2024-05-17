Saturday, May 18, 2024
Vickers Leads the Pack as Bennetts British Superbike Championship Kicks Off at Donington Park

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship roared into life at Donington Park, with riders eager to set the pace on the opening day of the third round. Ryan Vickers (Yamaha – OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) emerged as the quickest rider in the combined Free Practice sessions, setting a blistering lap time of 1:27.834.

Close behind Vickers was Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki), who clocked a time of 1:27.846, just 0.012 seconds adrift. Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) completed the top three with a lap time of 1:27.922, showcasing the continued competitive nature of the field.

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) and Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) rounded out the top five, with both riders pushing their machines to the limit in pursuit of the fastest lap time.

In Free Practice 1, Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) emerged as the rider to chase as he set the early pace with a lap time of 1:28.740, closely followed by Vickers and Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati). The session saw intense battles throughout the field, with riders jostling for position and looking to gain an early advantage.

Free Practice 2 witnessed a resurgence from Vickers, who topped the timesheets with his impressive 1:27.834 lap. O’Halloran and Haslam also made significant improvements, cementing their positions in the top three. Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) and Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) showcased their potential, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively.

Further down the order, the Pathway class saw Jaimie van Sikkelerus (TAG Honda) lead the way, closely followed by Alex Olsen (Cumins by Team IWR Honda) and Lewis Rollo (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia). These riders will be looking to build on their strong performances as the weekend progresses.

As the day drew to a close, it was evident that the competition at Donington Park would be fierce. With the top 18 riders separated by just 1.493 seconds in the combined classification, every tenth of a second will count in the battle for pole position and race glory.

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship promises to deliver an action-packed weekend, with riders pushing their limits and showcasing their skills on the iconic Donington Park circuit.

