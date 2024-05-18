Ryde Storms to Victory in Thrilling Race 1 at Donington Park

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) claimed a sensational victory in Race 1 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Donington Park.

Ryde, who qualified second on the grid behind teammate Ryan Vickers, made a stellar start and quickly established himself as a front-runner and took the lead after Vickers tucked the front of his OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing. He engaged in a thrilling duel with Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) and Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) throughout the 14-lap race.

A red flag due to Christian Iddon going down and for safety reason the race was stopped, Ryde crossed the finish line just 0.559 seconds ahead of Bridewell, with Haslam completing the podium in third. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) and Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) rounded out the top five.

Earlier in the day, the Combined Practice sessions saw intense competition with Ryan Vickers topping the timesheets with a blistering lap of 1:27.822, just 0.024 seconds ahead of Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki). Leon Haslam, Glenn Irwin, and Danny Kent completed the top five, all within a second of Vickers’ benchmark.

In the Omologato Superpole session, Vickers once again proved his raw speed, securing pole position with a lap time of 1:27.608. Kyle Ryde and Leon Haslam joined him on the front row, setting the stage for a thrilling Race 1.

In the Pathway class, Lewis Rollo (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) claimed the top spot, finishing 19th overall and just ahead of Alex Olsen (Cumins by Team IWR Honda).

As the championship moves into Race 2, the battle for supremacy is set to intensify. With Ryde carrying the momentum from his Race 1 victory and Vickers eager to bounce back from his crash, fans can expect another thrilling showdown at Donington Park.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, Race 1 result:

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.559s Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) +1.060s Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +1.312s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +2.748s Max Cook (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +3.078s Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) +5.778s Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +7.522s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +10.124s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) + 10.514s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings: