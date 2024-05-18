Battle in Barcelona commences as dramatic qualifying tees up bumper Saturday

After brilliant visits to Italy and Portugal for the opening two rounds, the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship rumbles into Barcelona for Round 3 of the campaign.

The rain once again played its part in the weekend’s early sessions, but eventually the sun came out and so did some rapid lap times.

Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Team) starts on pole in the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship, while Jorge Navarro (Klint Forward Junior Team) will also start from the head of the grid for the first time in the Moto2™ European Championship. In the European Talent Cup, Marco Morelli (MLav Racing) is on pole for the second time this season, as is Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Yamaha GV Racing) in the Stock European Championship.

FIM JuniorGP

Pole position in JuniorGP™ went the way of Adrian Cruces, though the young Spaniard only recorded the second quickest time in qualifying. Initially, it seemed that Alessandro Morosi (CFMoto Aspar Junior Team) had done enough to earn a maiden P1 start, but the Italian was adjudged to have broken technical regulations and was disqualified after the session.

That means Cruces is promoted to pole, with Casey O’Gorman (Team Estrella Galicia) and Eddie O’Shea (MLav Racing) starting on the front row.

The current Championship leader, Jesus Rios, must settle for a P8 start, while he is joined by his closest title rival Marco Uriarte (CFMoto Aspar Junior Team) on the third row, leaving them with plenty of work to do in both races on Sunday.

Moto2 European Championship

In the Moto2™ ECh, Jorge Navarro secured his first-ever pole position in the class courtesy of a superb 1:43.355. The Spaniard had over three-tenths in his pocket over Estoril victors Mattia Casadei (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) and Roberto Garcia (Fantic Cardoso Racing), while the third race winner from 2024, Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) will head up the second row to complete a blockbuster Sunday front four in the Moto2™ class. For Navarro, having taken a first podium on debut in Estoril, the #11 will be keen to keep up his strong form as he bids to join the Championship chase in Catalunya.

European Talent Cup

In the European Talent Cup, Marco Morelli snagged his second pole position of the season, with the Argentinian starlet posting a 1:51.875 in Q2. The #97 currently sits P2 in the standings, having lost the initiative in the title race to Carlos Cano (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team) after the Spaniard’s double victory in Estoril.

However, the current title leader will launch from the back of the grid after being handed a penalty for riding slowly, as will Valentin Perrone (Frando Racing VHC Team) for the same offence. The Argentinian had recorded a lap good enough for P2, meaning David Gonzalez (AC Racing Team) and Gabriel Tesini (AC Racing Team) join Morelli at the front ahead of Sunday’s sole ETC race.

Stock European Championship

In the final qualifying session of the day, 2019 Moto3™ World Champion Lorenzo Dalla Porta showed his quality to take his second pole position of the campaign in the Stock ECh. The Italian’s 147.375 was enough to oust Jose Luis Armario (SuperHugo44 Team) from top spot late on, while Alex Millan (Team ZVMotor) will round out the front row.

Dalla Porta currently leads the class sin the standings, and he will be hopeful of extending his advantage, particularly as his nearest rival Francisco Ruiz (Dr Andifer Team) will start from P15. However, he will have to contend with the considerable threat of Estroil winner Adrian Rodriguez (SF Racing), who will line up behind the polesitter in P4.

It’s all set to be another thrilling round of racing, and it all kicks off at 11:00 local time (UTC +2). Make sure you tune in then!

