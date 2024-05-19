Monday, May 20, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeDonington Park Delivers an Intense and Thrilling Day in Bennetts British Superbike...

Donington Park Delivers an Intense and Thrilling Day in Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Donington Park Delivers an Intense and Thrilling Day in Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Donington Park Delivers An Intense And Thrilling Day In Bennetts British Superbike Championship

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship witnessed an exhilarating Race 2 at Donington Park, with Glenn Irwin emerging victorious after a hard-fought battle. The Hager PBM Ducati rider showcased his skill and determination, fending off challenges from his rivals to secure the top spot on the podium.

Donington Park Delivers An Intense And Thrilling Day In Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Leon Haslam, riding for ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad, finished a close second, just 0.335 seconds behind Irwin. Tommy Bridewell, onboard the Honda, completed the podium in third place, a further 1.973 seconds adrift.

Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) and Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) rounded out the top five, engaging in their own thrilling duel for fourth place. Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati), Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda), Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad), Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK), and Fraser Rogers (TAG Honda) completed the top ten, showcasing the depth of talent in the field.

Race 2 Top 10:

  1. Glenn Irwin (Ducati)
  2. Leon Haslam (BMW)
  3. Tommy Bridewell (Honda)
  4. Danny Kent (Yamaha)
  5. Kyle Ryde (Yamaha)
  6. Christian Iddon (Ducati)
  7. Charlie Nesbitt (Honda)
  8. Josh Brookes (BMW)
  9. Andrew Irwin (Honda)
  10. Fraser Rogers (Honda)

The championship standings after Race 2 saw Glenn Irwin extend his lead, with Danny Kent and Kyle Ryde in close pursuit. The battle for the top spot remains intense, setting the stage for an exciting Race 3.

Race 3

Donington Park Delivers An Intense And Thrilling Day In Bennetts British Superbike Championship

The final race of the day at Donington Park will go down in Bennetts British Superbike Championship history as one of the most thrilling and dramatic races of the season. Jason O’Halloran, riding for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, emerged victorious after an intense battle with Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) and Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati).

Donington Park Delivers An Intense And Thrilling Day In Bennetts British Superbike Championship

The trio exchanged positions throughout the race, pushing each other to the limit. In a stunning final corner, Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) managed to steal third place on the podium, adding to the excitement of the race. O’Halloran crossed the finish line just 1.068 seconds ahead of Bridewell, with Kent a mere 0.141 seconds further back.

Donington Park Delivers An Intense And Thrilling Day In Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing), Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad), Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK), Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda), Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati), Max Cook (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki), and Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) completed the top ten, showcasing the incredible competition within the field.

Race 3 Top 10:

  1. Jason O’Halloran (Kawasaki)
  2. Tommy Bridewell (Honda)
  3. Danny Kent (Yamaha)
  4. Glenn Irwin (Ducati)
  5. Kyle Ryde (Yamaha)
  6. Leon Haslam (BMW)
  7. Andrew Irwin (Honda)
  8. Lee Jackson (Honda)
  9. Christian Iddon (Ducati)
  10. Max Cook (Kawasaki)

Donington Park Delivers An Intense And Thrilling Day In Bennetts British Superbike Championship

The championship standings remain tight, with Glenn Irwin leading the way on 103 points, followed by Danny Kent on 88 points and Kyle Ryde on 84 points. Christian Iddon and Tommy Bridewell are tied for fourth place with 77 points each, ensuring a fierce battle for the championship as the season progresses.

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship heads to Knockhill for the next round, fans can expect more drama, close battles, and thrilling finishes. The Donington Park round has set the tone for an unforgettable season, and the upcoming races promise to deliver even more excitement and adrenaline-fueled action.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Petersen Withstands The Pressure To Take Superbike Victory At Barber
Next article
Rios and Carpe take FIM JuniorGP honours in blockbuster Barcelona event

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Redemption Day For Beaubier At Barber Motorsports Park

Latest News 0
A Day After Crashing Out Of The Lead, Beaubier...

Gillim Perfect, Scholtz Perfect, Cunnison Perfect, Moore Perfect At Barber

Latest News 0
A Whole Lot Of Perfection At Barber Motorsports Park...

Unpredictable Weather Hits MXGP as Gajser and Coenen Emerge Victorious

Latest News 0
Unpredictable weather hits MXGP again as Tim Gajser and...

Most Popular

Redemption Day For Beaubier At Barber Motorsports Park

Latest News 0
A Day After Crashing Out Of The Lead, Beaubier...

Gillim Perfect, Scholtz Perfect, Cunnison Perfect, Moore Perfect At Barber

Latest News 0
A Whole Lot Of Perfection At Barber Motorsports Park...

Unpredictable Weather Hits MXGP as Gajser and Coenen Emerge Victorious

Latest News 0
Unpredictable weather hits MXGP again as Tim Gajser and...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Redemption Day For Beaubier At Barber Motorsports Park

Redemption Day For Beaubier At Barber Motorsports Park

Frank Duggan - 0