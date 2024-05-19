Donington Park Delivers an Intense and Thrilling Day in Bennetts British Superbike Championship

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship witnessed an exhilarating Race 2 at Donington Park, with Glenn Irwin emerging victorious after a hard-fought battle. The Hager PBM Ducati rider showcased his skill and determination, fending off challenges from his rivals to secure the top spot on the podium.

Leon Haslam, riding for ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad, finished a close second, just 0.335 seconds behind Irwin. Tommy Bridewell, onboard the Honda, completed the podium in third place, a further 1.973 seconds adrift.

Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) and Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) rounded out the top five, engaging in their own thrilling duel for fourth place. Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati), Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda), Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad), Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK), and Fraser Rogers (TAG Honda) completed the top ten, showcasing the depth of talent in the field.

Race 2 Top 10:

Glenn Irwin (Ducati) Leon Haslam (BMW) Tommy Bridewell (Honda) Danny Kent (Yamaha) Kyle Ryde (Yamaha) Christian Iddon (Ducati) Charlie Nesbitt (Honda) Josh Brookes (BMW) Andrew Irwin (Honda) Fraser Rogers (Honda)

The championship standings after Race 2 saw Glenn Irwin extend his lead, with Danny Kent and Kyle Ryde in close pursuit. The battle for the top spot remains intense, setting the stage for an exciting Race 3.

Race 3

The final race of the day at Donington Park will go down in Bennetts British Superbike Championship history as one of the most thrilling and dramatic races of the season. Jason O’Halloran, riding for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, emerged victorious after an intense battle with Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) and Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati).

The trio exchanged positions throughout the race, pushing each other to the limit. In a stunning final corner, Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) managed to steal third place on the podium, adding to the excitement of the race. O’Halloran crossed the finish line just 1.068 seconds ahead of Bridewell, with Kent a mere 0.141 seconds further back.

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing), Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad), Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK), Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda), Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati), Max Cook (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki), and Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) completed the top ten, showcasing the incredible competition within the field.

Race 3 Top 10:

Jason O’Halloran (Kawasaki) Tommy Bridewell (Honda) Danny Kent (Yamaha) Glenn Irwin (Ducati) Kyle Ryde (Yamaha) Leon Haslam (BMW) Andrew Irwin (Honda) Lee Jackson (Honda) Christian Iddon (Ducati) Max Cook (Kawasaki)

The championship standings remain tight, with Glenn Irwin leading the way on 103 points, followed by Danny Kent on 88 points and Kyle Ryde on 84 points. Christian Iddon and Tommy Bridewell are tied for fourth place with 77 points each, ensuring a fierce battle for the championship as the season progresses.

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship heads to Knockhill for the next round, fans can expect more drama, close battles, and thrilling finishes. The Donington Park round has set the tone for an unforgettable season, and the upcoming races promise to deliver even more excitement and adrenaline-fueled action.