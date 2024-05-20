Max Hardy’s Challenging Weekend at Donington Park

Max Hardy faced a difficult weekend at Donington Park in round 3 of the Quattro Group British Supersport GP2 Class, as he struggled to find his rhythm and secure a spot in the main races. The young rider, competing on a 675cc machine against a field boosted by World Superbike (WSBK) wildcard entries, knew he had a tough task ahead of him.

Hardy’s weekend got off to a challenging start when he arrived late on Friday, missing the first free practice session due to School commitments. This put him on the back foot compared to his rivals, who had an extra session to familiarize themselves with the track and dial in their setups.

In the combined practice times, Hardy finished 49th overall and 5th in the GP2 class with a best lap time of 1:37.593. Reflecting on his performance, Hardy stated, “Qualifying was a hard session but we tried our best and by the end we didn’t manage to go straight through to the main race so we were placed into the last chance qualifying race where we had to get p1 or 2 to get into the main race.”

The Last Chance Qualifying (LCQ) race presented Hardy with an opportunity to secure a spot in the main races. He got off to a decent start, managing to stay with the front pack in the early stages. However, as the race progressed, Hardy encountered tire issues, losing grip and gradually falling back through the field. He ultimately finished the LCQ race in 7th position, 5th in the GP2 class, missing out on the top two spots needed to qualify for the main races.

Despite the setback, Hardy remained positive and grateful for the support he received. In a personal statement, he said, “I knew this weekend was going to be tough with the WSBK coming across to do wildcards meant the pace was quicker and the grid fuller which meant it was tougher to qualify when I’m on my 675 compared to the top riders however I went out with a positive mindset after having to miss my practice sessions due to taking my exams I kept improving but unfortunately just missed out in the qualifying.”

Hardy also expressed his appreciation for his sponsors, particularly Pioneer Caravans and TC Harrison Ford, as well as the unwavering support from his family. “I would like to thank all my sponsors especially Pioneer and TC Harrison’s as well as the support from my family,” he added.

Looking ahead, Hardy is determined to bounce back stronger in the next round of the Quattro Group British Supersport GP2 Class.

As a young rider competing against more experienced rivals and those on more powerful machines, Max Hardy’s journey in the Quattro Group British Supersport GP2 Class is one of learning and growth. While the Donington Park round did not yield the results he had hoped for, Hardy’s resilience and positive attitude will undoubtedly serve him well as he continues to develop his skills and make his mark in the highly competitive world of British motorcycle racing.