Moto3: just one point in it on the road to Barcelona

Jerez’s error was a tough pill to swallow, but David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar) responded in the best way possible: winning.

The Colombian pipped title rivals Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) to the 25 points in Le Mans. Ahead of a date with Barcelona – the scene of Alonso’s second Moto3™ win in 2023 – the #80 is now a solitary point behind Holgado in the Championship chase.

The latter kept up his impressive start to the season in France. It’s now just Jerez’s P7 that stands as Holgado’s non-top two finish in 2024, but his one win is in comparison to Alonso’s three so far, so the #96 will want to add a second victory soon enough. So will Veijer, with the Dutchman 32 points away in P3 overall after claiming two podiums in a row.

Will others come to the fore again in Barcelona? Ivan Ortola’s (MT Helmets – MSI) P5 was a good points haul, but the Spaniard needs to start clawing back points on the trio above him in the Championship. And we can’t not mention Joel Esteban’s (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar) P4. Can the rookie go – at least – one better in Barcelona? Find out on Sunday at 11:00 (UTC +2)!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com