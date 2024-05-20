Brinton & Frost share the celebrations at Donington

Round 2 delivers two more classics and two different winners

The 2024 R&G British Talent Cup’s second round took place at a bright and sunny Donington Park with tight racing going down to the wire in Race 1.

There was excitement from the outset, Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) had clinched pole position, but it was Filip Surowiak (Team City Lifting/RS Racing) who got off the line first to take the early lead.

As the race progressed, it became clear that Lucas Brown (SENCAT Talent Team / Mortimer Racing) and Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) were going to be major contenders. Both riders engaged in a fierce battle for the lead. Brinton impressed with his late braking, making key overtakes in the Fogarty Esses and Melbourne Loop.

In the dramatic final lap, Brinton held his nerve and crossed the finish line just 0.081 ahead of Correa, with Brown finishing third 0.3 adrift. After a tougher start in Navarra, pre-season favourite Brinton secured his first victory of the season, with patience paying off for another 25-point haul.

After a thrilling Race 1, expectations were high the second race of Round 2 and the riders did not disappoint, delivering entertaining racing and unexpected drama.

Ryan Frost (Fibre Tec Honda) made an exceptional start from the middle of the front row, quickly taking the lead into Redgate Corner. Meanwhile, Correa and Brinton positioned themselves as early contenders, fighting fiercely for the top spots.

As the race went on, the battle for the lead became increasingly intense. Brown and Correa traded places multiple times at the front, whilst Brinton and Frost remained close contenders, ensuring a thrilling four-way battle. Then, a pivotal moment occurred when Correa and Surowiak collided at the final corner on Lap 7, sending Surowiak crashing out of the race. This incident temporarily separated the leading quartet, with Brinton doing a great job of avoiding.

The race took another dramatic turn when Correa was penalisaed with a long lap penalty for his role in the incident with Surowiak. Attempting to serve the penalty, Correa lost control and crashed, ending his race prematurely and significantly impacting his championship standing. With Correa out, the battle for victory intensified among Frost, Brown, and Brinton.

As the laps wound down, Brinton made a decisive move at Goddards to take the lead, but Brown was relentless, quickly reclaiming the top spot. Just as the race neared its climax, a red flag was brought out due to a crash involving Jack Burrows (Burrows Engineering / RK Racing), leading to the race being declared with Frost as the winner.

With that, Frost secured his first victory of the season and first ever, with Brown finishing second, extending his lead in the championship standings with another solid podium finish. Brinton once again took to the podium, finishing third as he looks to move up after a tougher Round 1.

A shake up in the standings after Race 2 at Donington; Brown goes 17 points clear of Brinton but Correa falls from second to fourth in the standings after his DNF. Next time out, British Talent Cup is at Snetterton for Round 3 in July, and it could all change again!

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.britishtalentcup.com