Monday, May 20, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeWorld Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park in the Quattro Group British...

World Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park in the Quattro Group British Supersport Series

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

World Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park in the Quattro Group British Supersport Series

World Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park In The Quattro Group British Supersport Series

The Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup at Donington Park was a showcase of incredible talent, with World Superbike stars making their wildcard presence felt throughout the weekend.

World Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park In The Quattro Group British Supersport Series

World Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park In The Quattro Group British Supersport Series

In the combined Free Practice sessions, Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) set the benchmark with a best lap time of 1:30.422, closely followed by Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) and Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK). The top three were separated by a mere 0.795 seconds, setting the stage for intense competition.

World Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park In The Quattro Group British Supersport Series

Qualifying saw World Supersport rider Can Öncü (Gearlink Kawasaki) assert his dominance, claiming pole position with a blistering lap time of 1:29.896. Luke Stapleford and Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) completed the front row, both posting identical lap times of 1:30.228.

World Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park In The Quattro Group British Supersport Series

In the Sprint Race, Can Öncü showcased his world-class skills, taking a commanding victory and setting the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1:30.048. Tom Booth-Amos secured second place, 2.004 seconds behind Öncü, while Benjamin Currie rounded out the podium in third.

World Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park In The Quattro Group British Supersport Series

The Feature Race provided another thrilling display of talent, with Tom Booth-Amos turning the tables on Can Öncü to claim a hard-fought victory. Öncü finished second, just 1.339 seconds behind Booth-Amos, while Luke Stapleford completed the podium in third.

Throughout the weekend, the World Supersport stars demonstrated their exceptional speed and race craft, leaving a lasting impact on the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup Championship.

In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner (Kramer Racing) secured victories in both the Sprint and Feature Races, while Mikey Hardie (ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki) dominated the HEL Supersport Cup, claiming wins in both races.

World Supersport Wildcard Stars Dominate Donington Park In The Quattro Group British Supersport Series

The Donington Park round also featured impressive performances and close battles across the field, with riders like Ondrej Vostatek (PTR Triumph) and Eunan McGlinchey (EMR by MSS Performance Kawasaki) showcasing their skill and determination.

As the championship moves to the next round of Knockhill, the impact of the World Supersport stars’ presence at Donington Park is sure to reverberate throughout the paddock. Their dominant performances have raised the bar for the regular competitors, setting the stage for an even more intense and exciting season ahead.

The Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup Championship continues to attract top talent from around the world, and the Donington Park round served as a testament to the incredible skill and competitive spirit that defines this series. Fans can look forward to more thrilling races and unforgettable moments as the championship progresses, with the World Supersport stars leaving an indelible mark on the 2024 season.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Davey Todd Triumphs in Thrilling Superstock Battle at Donington Park
Next article
Resilience and Determination: Clayton Grover’s Unbreakable Spirit in the Face of Adversity

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Resilience and Determination: Clayton Grover’s Unbreakable Spirit in the Face of Adversity

Latest News 0
Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round...

Davey Todd Triumphs in Thrilling Superstock Battle at Donington Park

British Superbike 0
Donington Park played host to a captivating round of...

Battle lines drawn: a standoff for the ages arrives in Barcelona

Latest News 0
Le Mans promised a show and we got one....

Most Popular

Resilience and Determination: Clayton Grover’s Unbreakable Spirit in the Face of Adversity

Latest News 0
Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance - Round...

Davey Todd Triumphs in Thrilling Superstock Battle at Donington Park

British Superbike 0
Donington Park played host to a captivating round of...

Battle lines drawn: a standoff for the ages arrives in Barcelona

Latest News 0
Le Mans promised a show and we got one....

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Resilience And Determination: Clayton Grover's Unbreakable Spirit In The Face Of Adversity

Resilience and Determination: Clayton Grover’s Unbreakable Spirit in the Face of...

Matt Anthony - 0