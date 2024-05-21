Two points in it: MotoE ready for battle in Barcelona

It’s close at the top heading into Round 3 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship – but there’s another 50-point haul on the table in Catalonia

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship put on another stunning show in Le Mans, and we’re about to reset, recharge and do it all again. The classic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts next and it’s just two points in it at the top between reigning Champion Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) and compatriot Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing), with everything to play for in Barcelona.

Casadei arrives from another two podiums in France and a new record in his back pocket for most consecutive rostrum finishes in the electric category: 11. The Italian has kept his elbows out but balanced that with impressive consistency, including that last lap decision at Le Mans that there was no gap – and sometimes it’s better to not risk making one. Whether he’ll feel the same as the rounds roll on is another question, because his closest rival as it stands – Spinelli – is on a serious roll.

The Tech3 Racing rider has now won three of four races in 2024, and he finished 2023 off with his maiden victory too. The only rider to have defeated Spinelli in 2024 is arguably Spinelli as he jumped the start and then crashed out of Race 2 in Portugal, so can he overhaul Casadei this time out and keep the roll going?

It’s not a two-horse race, however, with plenty more contenders looking to hit back. Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) will be high on the list after his supreme speed in France brought him no rewards. Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) was in one incident with Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) in Race 1 – we’ll let the fans argue that one out – before another with Andrea Mantovani (KLINT Forward Factory Team) in Race 2, they’ll all want some more luck in Barcelona. All are race winners too, as are Lukas Tulovic (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) and Miquel Pons (Axxis-MSI) – the latter a winner in Barcelona.

Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) is now third overall after taking his best MotoE™ result yet in France too, and home hero Jordi Torres, also with Openbank Aspar Team, will want to start attacking for podiums. Where better than home turf? Another rider looking to re-find some form he’s already proven time and again is Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™), who has the second most victories in MotoE™ overall but has had a tougher start to 2024 so far.

Meanwhile, rookie Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) marches on. After a podium in Round 1 in Portugal, he did it again at Le Mans and at a venue he’s never raced. Watch this space? He has most definitely raced in Barcelona. Tune in this weekend for another electric showdown in the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship, with Race 1 at 12:15 (UTC +2) before Race 2 at 16:10!

