Rutters to be immortalized at TT2024.

The name Rutter has been written large across the Isle of Man TT races for nearly 60 years. This year the name will be immortalized; with the corner currently known as Glen Helen 1 being renamed Rutters’ in their honour.

Tony Rutter started his TT career in 1965; with Michael beginning his in 1994. Between them they have amassed 170 race starts and 38 podium finishes. It is appropriate that each has won 7 races. Tony is forever linked with Yamaha and Ducati. He won two Junior TTs on Yamaha TZ350 machines as well as the 1982 Senior 350cc Race. He won four races for Ducati when he dominated the Formula 2 races, his wins coming in 1981; 1982; 1983 and 1985; he was second to Graeme McGregor in 1984. He also had success on Suzuki; taking a Production podium and was second to Mike Hailwood in the 1979 Senior TT on an RG500.

Michael began his TT career in 1994 on the Medd Honda. The next year he was on McCullough Ducati and Honda machinery. His first podium came in the 1996 Formula 1 on the big Ducati. A podium finish in 1997 for V&M Honda was followed in 1998 by a win in the Junior; 2nd in the F1 and 3rd in the Production for Honda Britain. He took 3 podiums for V&M Yamaha in 2000; including 2nd in the Senior when he exactly matched Joey Dunlop’s best ever lap of 123.87mph set on the final lap.

After a sabbatical to concentrate on BSB Michael returned in 2007 and has been a top 10 man in all solo classes since then. He won 5 TT Zero Races; a class that he was never beaten in and a Lightweight (Supertwins) Race in 2017. He has lapped at over 130mph 18 times; his best lap being 131.709mph.

A Rutter Legacy Lap will be held on Wednesday June 5th. Michael will ride one of his father’s race winning Ducati machines. Another of the Ducatis and a TZ350 will be ridden by two of

Tony’s contemporaries. Phillip McCallen and Ian Simpson will take part on machines raced by Michael. John McGuinness will have the pleasure of riding the Honda RC213V-S that Michael raced last year (its final race appearance).