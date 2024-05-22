Big action on- and off-track during Spa EWC extravaganza

With less than 20 days to go until the 8 Hours of Spa Motos forms round two of the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship, here’s a reminder of just some of what’s happening off-track at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps next month.

Still time to buy general admission tickets

There’s still time to buy a two-day ticket for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos. And at €49 they represent excellent value. As well as access to grandstands and spectator banking on 7-8 June, two-day tickets include entry to the paddock and the Fan Zone, concerts and displays, plus the opportunity to go on the Pit Walk. Under 16s and those with reduced mobility go free. For more information and details of camping arrangements follow this link:https://www.spamotos.com/en/ticketing/

Malmedy parade and autograph signing to create exciting spectacle and a thrill for the fans

All motorcycles contesting the 8 Hours of Spa Motos will take part in a spectacular riding parade from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps to the town of Malmedy on Wednesday 5 June. EWC riders will sign autographs for fans and pose for selfies before returning to the track. The parade gets under way at 16h00 CET with the autograph signing session from 16h30-18h00. The return journey begins at 18h00.

Stunt shows offers a thrilling spectacle

Taking place at 10h00 CET and 17h00 CET on Saturday 8 June, several Stunt Shows feature performances from Sarah Lezito, a world champion and body double of actress Scarlett Johansson in the hit move Avengers: Age of Ultron, plus Sara Aydin, Super Motard and Hayley Davidson. There’s also a Trial Show from Fred Crosset and the Circus Trial Tour X Monster Energy.

Nightly rock concerts and Highline debut

Cherry and The Bombs will be live on stage from 21h00 CET on Friday 7 June with Kill the Princess appearing from 22h00 on Saturday 8 June. Meanwhile, in a first for Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Benoît Brume, who set a Highline world record in of 2.710 kilometres in 2022, will perform several shows on Friday and Saturday between various track buildings.

Pit Walk a chance to get up close to the bikes and riders

The Pit Walk, which allows fans to get up close to the bikes and riders taking on the formidable challenge of the legendary 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, is scheduled from 19h30-20h30 CET on Friday 7 June. For fans arriving on raceday, a second Pit Walk has been scheduled from 11h00-11h45 CET on Saturday 8 June.

Don’t miss the commercial area

The commercial area will be open from 10h00-20h00 CET on Friday 7 June and Saturday 8 June. Exhibitors include Dafy, Kawasaki, Motul and Yamaha.

EWC’s 8 Hours of Spa Motos promises intense track action

Run to an eight-hour format having been contested over 24 hours in 2022 and 2023, Spa’s EWC counter will be contested by some of the best riders and teams in the world and begins on Friday 7 June with Free Practice at 09h00 CET followed by First Qualifying from 13h15. Second Qualifying is scheduled to start at 17h00 after which the grid for the inaugural 8 Hours of Spa Motos will be formed.

Day two of the 8 Hours of Spa Motos weekend begins with Warm-Up from 09h00-09h45 on Saturday 8 June ahead of the countdown to the big race, round two of the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship season, which gets under way at 12h00 prior to the start of the eight hours of EWC action from 13h00.

A summary of the key timings follows:

Friday 7 June

09h00-11h00: Free Practice

13h15-15h15: First Qualifying

17h00-19h00: Second Qualifying

19h30-20h30: Pit Walk

Saturday 8 June

09h00-09h45: Warm-Up

11h00-11h45: Pit Walk

13h00: Start of 8 Hours of Spa Motos

21h00: Finish of 8 Hours of Spa Motos

In addition to the race weekend, two Private Practice sessions are being organised on Thursday 6 June to provide the riders and their teams the chance to work on set-up and strategy for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos. The morning session runs from 09h00-11h00 with the afternoon running taking place between 13h00-17h55.

Details of ticket sales and more fan activities are available here: https://www.spamotos.com/en/

