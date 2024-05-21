Pilen Promotions For Pioneering Pilots

£500 savings on all MY24 Vitpilen and Svartpilen 125 and 401 models – plus low rate finance available.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ new range of 2024 Svartpilen and Vitpilen 125 and 401 machines invite riders to escape mundane life with a serious injection of sophistication and excitement. And now this invite comes with a £500 saving on all models to make the transfer to Pilen life even more enticing.

This range of Pilens also benefits from the new Husqvarna Motorcycles Finance promotion that features 1% Purchase Plan or Personal Contract Purchase offers over 36 months or 2% Purchase Plan or Personal Contract Purchase offers over 48 months. With no minimum deposit, these Husqvarna Motorcycles Finance deals offer great flexibility and very competitive rates to ensure that you get to straddle your new Pilen on your terms. The next question is which Pilen do you choose?

The Vitpilen 125 is new to the range and is our compact urban roadster. Crafted beautifully and assembled with premium components – like WP Suspension, cast aluminium wheels, ABS and traction control – this Vitpilen may be small in capacity but it’s big in ambition. The £500 saving takes the Vitpilen 125 to £4,399 and allied to the Husqvarna Motorcycles Finance deals gets you onto the Vitpilen 125 in grand style.

The 125’s big brother, the Vitpilen 401 is our urban roadster. All new for 2024, the bike boasts a new motor, frame and multiple rider aids to deliver brilliant urban performance in a package that can’t fail to create stares. You could pocket the £500 saving or put this towards a wide array of Technical Accessories to create a unique ride. Either way, at £5,099 the Vitpilen 401 delivers a class leading ride at an unexpected price point.



With now iconic rugged design and easily accessible performance, the 2024 Svartpilen 125 has to be top of the tree in the A1 class as it delivers on every front. From the impressive technology and smart rider aids to the upright riding position, lightweight chassis and involving motor, the Svartpilen 125 embodies the essence of urban riding in a package that is now priced at just £4,399 with the £500 saving – remembering that low rate Husqvarna Motorcycles Finance is also available.

Our true urban explorer, the Svartpilen 401, offers a distinctive design at a newly distinctive price, now just £5,099 with the £500 saving applied. The punchy and characterful motor has been upgraded along with the electronics to ensure that the Svartpilen 401 is the leader of the pack. Adjustable suspension and progressive ByBre brakes deliver in the dynamic department and those looks speak for themselves. With the demos in stock and test rides available to be booked online, there’s never been a better time to scratch the itch.

Looking for the ultimate in value without compromising on style and design? There are impressive offers on an array of MY23 products, including the Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401, with savings of up to £1,500 to be made. See the Husqvarna Motorcycles Your Deal page for full information.

Full details of each bike are available on the Husqvarna Motorcycles website. These savings are available at all participating Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers until 30th June 2024, so strike while the sun is out and visit a dealership today – full list of UK Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers can be found here.

