Resilience and Determination: Clayton Grover’s Unbreakable Spirit in the Face of Adversity

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 1

Clayton Grover, riding the Yamaha for Grover Stunts & Exclusive Fishing, made his debut in the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Finance at Oulton Park for Round 1 of the series. Despite facing numerous challenges, Grover showcased his talent and determination throughout the weekend.

Arriving at Oulton Park with no prior experience of the track, Grover had to quickly adapt and learn the circuit while also competing in the highly competitive Superstock class. In the combined Free Practice sessions, Grover finished 35th overall with a best lap time of 1:43.963, demonstrating his ability to rapidly improve his pace.

Reflecting on his experience, Grover stated, “So I think the weekend went well considering. I had no idea on the track going there, so to learn it and be able to qualify for superstock in the same weekend I’m super happy with. Of course, there’s a lot more to learn but I think when we start going to tracks we know it’ll help.”

Qualifying saw Grover secure 34th place on the grid with a lap time of 1:43.088, a commendable effort considering his lack of track knowledge. However, Grover and his team had to make significant changes to the bike setup to address issues with support and power delivery.

“We have made massive changes to the bike as I was struggling a lot with support and power delivery, which we have fixed in some ways but caused problems in others, so need some more testing to find the right set up,” Grover explained.

In the 14-lap race, Grover battled hard, gaining three positions from his starting spot to finish 30th. Despite receiving a long lap equivalent time penalty of 3 seconds for cutting the course earlier in the race, despite this it was a very commendable effort and start to his season.

“The talent is just an insane level, but I had a great battle with a few other riders throughout the whole race, I know I need to be more aggressive off the start to try and hook on to the guys I need to chase,” Grover commented on his race experience.

Looking ahead to the next round at Donington Park, Grover anticipates a challenging weekend due to his inability to participate in the Friday free practice sessions. However, he remains optimistic about his chances and has already identified areas for improvement.

“Donington will be tricky as am unable to make the free practice on the Friday, so we will be straight into qualifying. I already have an idea of what I need to change to feel more comfortable and then see how we go. I believe we can improve on position and times,” Grover stated confidently.

As Clayton Grover continues his journey in the Pirelli National Superstock championship, his performance at Oulton Park serves as a testament to his skill, adaptability, and unwavering determination. With each race, Grover gains valuable experience and insights that will undoubtedly shape his future success in the highly competitive race series.

Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance – Round 2



Heading into round 2 at Donington Park, Clayton Grover faced a multitude of challenges for this round of the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance. Despite difficult circumstances, Grover demonstrated his determination and skill throughout the weekend.

Arriving at the circuit in the early hours of Saturday morning after a tough week battling health issues and extensive travel, Grover knew he was in for a challenging weekend. “Going into the weekend I didn’t feel good. I had real rough week with my health and a lot of travelling. Getting in Saturday morning at 0100 was always going to be hard,” he admitted.

Jumping straight into qualifying without any prior testing, Grover managed to beat his personal best lap time within just two laps. “Jumping straight into qualifying is something that I won’t do again but I am impressed that within 2 laps I had beaten my PB. It shows where I could be with a bit of testing,” he reflected.

Qualifying saw him secure 35th place on the grid with a lap time of 1:35.178, a testament to his ability to adapt quickly and push his limits.

Grover and his team made significant changes to the bike setup, which seemed to yield positive results. “The new setup we have seems to of been a big leap really, but still unable to try it properly. We made another change for the race and I felt really confident to be able to run top 25 at least,” he commented.

Unfortunately, Grover’s race ended prematurely due to a crash on the opening lap, where he was collected by another rider. Despite this setback, he remains optimistic about his potential and is determined to bounce back stronger.

“I got off to a great start but unfortunately got collected on the first lap. I will maintain the feeling I had prior and push to get the bike fixed,” Grover stated, showcasing his unwavering resolve.

Looking ahead, Grover acknowledges that he won’t be fully fit for the next round at Knockhill but is already setting his sights on Snetterton to make a strong comeback. “I will not be fit enough for Knockhill but I’ll be back at Snetterton to really start pushing on now,” he affirmed.

As Clayton Grover continues his journey in the Pirelli National Superstock championship, his resilience and determination in the face of adversity serve as an inspiration to his team, supporters, and fellow competitors. With a positive mindset and a hunger to succeed, Grover is poised to make his mark on the championship in the rounds to come.

The racing community eagerly awaits Grover’s return to the track, knowing that his skill, dedication, and unwavering spirit will propel him to new heights as he pursues his racing dreams.