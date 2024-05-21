Revolutionary electric superbike manufacturer Verge Motorcycles kicks off UK sales and opens pop-up store in London.

Verge Motorcycles launches UK sales and opens a pop-up store at the Westfield London shopping centre on Tuesday 28 May.

Verge Motorcycles , a European technology company renowned for its futuristic and cutting-edge electric motorcycles, is thrilled to announce its UK market opening.

To bring the Verge experience closer to local consumers, Verge is opening a pop-up store at the prestigious Westfield London shopping centre. The pop-up store opens on May 28th and will offer Londoners and enthusiasts across the country a first-hand look at Verge’s motorcycles featuring advanced technology, as well as provide an opportunity to experience the thrill of speed firsthand. Test ride appointments can be set up at the store and will begin within a few weeks after store opening. The Verge pop-up will be located on the upper level next to Nike, Apple, and the food court.

“This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for Verge. Our British fans have been waiting for this moment and we are happy to finally start our operations and sales in the UK and make our thrilling innovation available to everyone in the region,” says the CEO of Verge Motorcycles, Tuomo Lehtimäki.

Verge Motorcycles’ international retail strategy is being driven by technology visionary George Blankenship, who was instrumental in developing Apple and Tesla’s highly successful, ground-breaking showrooms.

“I see the same potential in Verge as I did at Apple two decades ago and Tesla one decade ago when those companies set out to completely redefine their industries. I want Verge to be positioned wherever lots of people are spending time on a regular basis finding new things they might be surprised to see, and Westfield London is the perfect place to do so,” says Blankenship, Verge’s Chief Revenue Officer.