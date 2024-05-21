Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All

Top 5 This Week

Verge Motorcycles Kicks off UK Sales and Opens pop-up store in London

Industry NewsElectric MotorcyclesManufacturers
1 min.read
Verge Motorcycles Kicks Off Uk Sales And Opens Pop-up Store In LondonRevolutionary electric superbike manufacturer Verge Motorcycles kicks off UK sales and opens pop-up store in London.

Verge Motorcycles launches UK sales and opens a pop-up store at the Westfield London shopping centre on Tuesday 28 May.

Verge Motorcycles, a European technology company renowned for its futuristic and cutting-edge electric motorcycles, is thrilled to announce its UK market opening.

To bring the Verge experience closer to local consumers, Verge is opening a pop-up store at the prestigious Westfield London shopping centre. The pop-up store opens on May 28th and will offer Londoners and enthusiasts across the country a first-hand look at Verge’s motorcycles featuring advanced technology, as well as provide an opportunity to experience the thrill of speed firsthand. Test ride appointments can be set up at the store and will begin within a few weeks after store opening. The Verge pop-up will be located on the upper level next to Nike, Apple, and the food court.

“This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for Verge. Our British fans have been waiting for this moment and we are happy to finally start our operations and sales in the UK and make our thrilling innovation available to everyone in the region,” says the CEO of Verge Motorcycles, Tuomo Lehtimäki.

Verge Motorcycles’ international retail strategy is being driven by technology visionary George Blankenship, who was instrumental in developing Apple and Tesla’s highly successful, ground-breaking showrooms.

“I see the same potential in Verge as I did at Apple two decades ago and Tesla one decade ago when those companies set out to completely redefine their industries. I want Verge to be positioned wherever lots of people are spending time on a regular basis finding new things they might be surprised to see, and Westfield London is the perfect place to do so,” says Blankenship, Verge’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Verge’s bikes are available for pre-order at www.vergemotorcycles.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Resilience and Determination: Clayton Grover’s Unbreakable Spirit in the Face of Adversity
Next article
Pilen Promotions For Pioneering Pilots

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Lee Healey’s Challenging Weekend at Donington Park

British Superbike 0
Lee Healey, riding the Staxson GSXR1000R, faced a series...

Cardo Systems releases PACKTALK PRO, a new dawn of safety, sound, and style

Cardo Systems 0
New super-premium communicator from Cardo Systems with capabilities like...

Rutters to be immortalized at TT2024.

Isle of Man TT and Other Roads 0
The name Rutter has been written large across the...

Most Popular

Lee Healey’s Challenging Weekend at Donington Park

British Superbike 0
Lee Healey, riding the Staxson GSXR1000R, faced a series...

Cardo Systems releases PACKTALK PRO, a new dawn of safety, sound, and style

Cardo Systems 0
New super-premium communicator from Cardo Systems with capabilities like...

Rutters to be immortalized at TT2024.

Isle of Man TT and Other Roads 0
The name Rutter has been written large across the...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Lee Healey's Challenging Weekend At Donington Park

Lee Healey’s Challenging Weekend at Donington Park

Matt Anthony - 0