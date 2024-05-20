Davey Todd Triumphs in Thrilling Superstock Battle at Donington Park

Donington Park played host to a captivating round of the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance, as Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) emerged victorious after a closely contested race.

Throughout the weekend, Todd showcased his speed and consistency, topping the timesheets in both the combined Free Practice sessions and Qualifying. In Free Practice, Todd set a blistering lap time of 1:29.906, outpacing his nearest rival, Joe Talbot (JR Performance Racing Honda), by 0.401 seconds.

Qualifying saw Todd maintain his dominant form, securing pole position with a lap time of 1:28.684. Scott Swann (Swann Racing Honda) and Joe Talbot completed the front row, setting the stage for an exciting race.

In the 14-lap race, Todd and Talbot engaged in a thrilling battle for the lead, with Todd ultimately crossing the finish line just 0.207 seconds ahead of Talbot. Scott Swann rounded out the podium in third, a further 2.812 seconds adrift.

Tom Ward (Armada Marine Cables Racing Honda) and David Allingham (SMS / Nicholls Oil Racing BMW) completed the top five, showcasing the depth of talent in the Superstock field.

Further down the order, there were impressive performances from Jamie Perrin (Jamie Perrin / Team APS Honda) and Josh Owens (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia), who finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Kam Dixon (Kam Dixon Racing Yamaha) received a 3-second long lap equivalent time penalty for exceeding track limits five times, ultimately finishing 12th.

The race was not without incident, as several riders were unable to finish, including Richard White (Track Dudes Racing BMW), George Edwards (Dan Cooper Motorsport Honda), and Connor Thomson (Sound Advice Hearing / CRT Racing Kawasaki).

Unfortunately, two riders, Jake Campbell (MAD Academy Kawasaki) and Clayton Grover (Grover Stunts & Exclusive Fishing Yamaha) had a huge coming together in the warm up lap.

As the Pirelli National Superstock championship moves to the next round, Davey Todd will be looking to build upon his success at Donington Park. With his impressive pace and consistency, Todd has established himself as a strong contender for the title.

The battle for supremacy in the Superstock class remains fierce, with riders like Joe Talbot, Scott Swann, and Tom Ward all showcasing their skills to challenge for victories.

Fans can expect more thrilling action and close racing as the championship progresses, with each round bringing new challenges and opportunities for riders to prove their mettle on the track.