Moto2: can Garcia keep the roll going?

Following a flawless ride to a second victory of the season at Le Mans, Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) lands in Barcelona back in the hot seat as the Moto2™ World Championship leader.

No rider laid a glove on the Spaniard in France’s Sunday outing and after two wins in his last three starts, Garcia will be oozing confidence arriving at a circuit he collected his equal-best result at in his rookie campaign – a P4.

Garcia has a winning pedigree in Barcelona too thanks to his 2021 Moto3™ Catalan GP effort, so beating the #3 is set to be a tricky prospect for the likes of second in the title race, Joe Roberts. P4 in Le Mans ended the OnlyFans American Racing Team star’s string of three consecutive P2 finishes, but it was more solid points collected for the American and he was only a whisker off the rostrum.

The podium places last time out went the way of comeback King Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), who will be craving a Saturday improvement to enable his Sundays to become less hassle, and Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) as we witnessed the first Moto2™ podium since Valencia 2013 to not feature a Kalex rider. That’s some stat. And with Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) having a quiet weekend in Le Mans, the Spaniard is another Boscoscuro star who will expect to be on form again on home soil. Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), meanwhile, has good form in Barcelona and will be back to fuller strength.

Last year’s Catalan GP winner, Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar), will be another rider on a Kalex seeking to find an extra burst of speed though, not yet off the mark fully in 2023 as a tantalising title fight in the Riders’ and Constructors’ Championships continues to unravel. Tune in for more Moto2™ on Sunday at 12:15 (UTC +2)!

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com