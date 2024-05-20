Colombi Dominates Donington Park with Double Victory in Pirelli National Sportbike Championship

Monday, May 20, 2024
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
British Superbike

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Edoardo Colombi (Gradara Corse Asd) showcased his exceptional skill and speed at Donington Park, securing two impressive victories in the Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship. The Italian rider dominated both Race 1 and Race 2, leaving his competitors in awe of his performance.

In the Combined Practice sessions, Colombi set the pace with a blistering lap time of 1:35.142, outpacing his nearest rival, Richard Cooper (Triumph Daytona 660 – PHR Performance Triumph), by 0.807 seconds. Aaron Silvester (Triumph Daytona 660 – MIH Solutions / Macadam Racing Tri) and Ash Barnes (Yamaha YZF-R7 – Raceways Yamaha) also showed strong pace, finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Qualifying saw Colombi maintain his top spot, securing pole position with a lap time of 1:35.142. Cooper and Silvester completed the front row, setting the stage for an exciting battle in the races ahead.

In Race 1, Colombi asserted his dominance from the start, taking the lead and never looking back. He crossed the finish line with a commanding 9.017-second advantage over Cooper, who claimed second place. Ash Barnes rounded out the podium in third, showcasing the competitiveness of the Yamaha YZF-R7 package.

Race 2 was a similar story, with Colombi once again proving unbeatable. He set a new lap record with a time of 1:34.791, further cementing his status as the rider to beat in the championship. Cooper and Thomas Strudwick (Triumph Daytona 660 – TS Racing) engaged in a thrilling battle for second place, with Cooper ultimately prevailing by just 1.669 seconds.

Behind the top three, the midfield battles were intense, with Harrison Dessoy (Yamaha YZF-R7 – Rev2Race Yamaha) and Aaron Silvester (Triumph Daytona 660 – MIH Solutions / Macadam Racing Tri) showcasing their skills and determination.

Notably, Rossi Banham (Yamaha YZF-R7 – RB Racing) and Jack Smith (Aprilia RS660 – Woodland Racing) received time penalties in Race 2 for track limits infringements and failing to complete a ride-through penalty, respectively. Sean O’Reilly (Aprilia RS660 – Moto Muzzi Racing Aprilia) also received a ride-through penalty, impacting their final positions.

As the Pirelli National Sportbike Championship moves to the next round, Edoardo Colombi has established himself as the clear favourite, showcasing his exceptional talent and the strength of his Aprilia RS660 package. However, with riders like Richard Cooper, Thomas Strudwick, and Ash Barnes in close pursuit, the battle for the championship is far from over, and fans can expect more thrilling action in the upcoming rounds.

