Suzuki set to celebrate a quarter of a century of legends at Suzuki Live

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of both the legendary Hayabusa and the cult classic SV650.

Both launched in 1999 to do very different jobs, their birthdays will be celebrated at Suzuki Live, which takes place at Cadwell Park on 22-23 June.

Suzuki is inviting owners to bring their bikes along to the event, with dedicated parking and display areas in the paddock reserved for ‘Busas and SVs.

The show-and-shine style display areas will be sponsored by Dunlop, with a free pair of tyres up for grabs for the owners of the best examples on display.

The Hayabusa and SV650 feature areas will form part of a wide range of paddock displays at the event. Suzuki will showcase its current lineup and models from its vintage fleet, there will be a number of Team Classic Suzuki race bikes on display, plus stands from the likes of the Air-Cooled Suzuki Club, the Kettle Club, and the Suzuki Owners Club. Dunlop will have staff on hand to talk tyres and tyre pressures for those riding on circuit, and Furygan will display its latest safety kit.

When the track action stops the evening show begins, with live music from The High Rollers, talk shows featuring VIPs such as John Reynolds, Steve Parrish, and Danny Webb, as well as tech talks from Dunlop and Furygan. Food and drink will be available from a variety of on-site vendors.

Over the two days there will be track sessions for Suzukis old and new, with sessions scheduled for everything from classic RGs and RGVs to modern GSX-Rs and GSX-Ss. There will also be a host of bikes available to test ride on the surrounding Lincolnshire roads, including the new GSX-S1000GX, the GSX-8R, and the V-Strom 800RE, as well as the third generation Hayabusa. Those interested in the latest V-Strom 800DE and V-Strom 1050DE can enjoy off-road test rides in the SR75 Suzuki V-Strom Experience Zone.

Suzuki GB marketing manager Jak Tyrrell commented, “We’re a little over a month away from Suzuki Live and it’s set to be the biggest one yet. While there will be plenty of track sessions for those taking part, there’s going to be even more to see and do away from the circuit action, starting with the two anniversary display areas.

“25 years is a huge milestone for two motorcycling stalwarts: the SV has provided fun, affordable motorcycling for the masses since 1999, has been the first ‘big bike’ of so many riders, and still fills racing grids at club level. And, still, a quarter of a century later, nothing comes close to a Hayabusa. It’s very easy to overuse words like ‘icon’ or ‘legend’, but that is what the Hayabusa is.”

Suzuki Live takes place on 22-23 June at Cadwell Park. Weekend tickets cost £15 and include access to the whole paddock area, plus free camping.

Spectator tickets and track day spaces can be booked here.

