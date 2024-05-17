Friday, May 17, 2024
Furygan presents new level 2 back protector with D3O

Industry NewsApparelFurygan
Furygan Presents New Level 2 Back Protector With D3oMotorcycle protection specialist Furygan and D3O, the authority on impact protection, continue to innovate and protect motorcyclists with the introduction of the new Furygan D3O Full Back Evo.

Furygan Presents New Level 2 Back Protector With D3oThis level 2 back protector is the result of fifteen years of collaboration between the French and British companies and has been developed with the involvement of riders like Michael Dunlop (25-time winner of the Isle of Man TT). The Furygan D3O Full Back Evo is lighter, more flexible and five times more ventilated than the previous model, while maintaining the same high-performance protection, due to its new waveform geometry.

Furygan Presents New Level 2 Back Protector With D3oThe Fury D3O Full Back Fury Evo is available in four sizes with an RRP of £40.99

Visit www.furygan.com for more information on Furygan products or to locate your nearest dealer.

