WorldWCR field makes history with Cremona test

23 WorldWCR riders have completed their first ever outing together ahead of next month’s inaugural round in Misano.

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship test at the Cremona Circuit concluded on Friday afternoon with Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) leading the time sheets with a big margin over her rivals. The 2018 WorldSSP300 Champion posted the only 1’41s lap time of the test to finish seventh tenths clear of her rivals ahead of the Championship’s inaugural season starting next month at Misano.

Carrasco led the times at the end of Day 2, which featured a fully dry day after yesterday’s afternoon rain, but had to fight with Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) for top spot, with the pair pushing each other closer to the 1’41s. The #22 of Carrasco smashed that barrier with a 1’41.446s, which she set in the seventh and final session of the day, while Ponziani’s 1’42.121s came in the fifth session. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) was third and around half-a-second back from Carrasco. Times on Friday started in the 1’44s and 1’45s brackets but dropped rapidly during track action, with Carrasco finding more than four seconds as the day progressed.

With this test the first time riders were on track together for the WorldWCR, but at a circuit none of them had been on with the Yamaha R7, a pecking order might have started to form. Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) improved consistently throughout the test to finish in fourth place, ahead of Adela Ourednickova (DafitMotoracing) in fifth. Just a tenth separated the Spaniard, who had Jonathan Rea’s (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) Crew Chief, Andrew Pitt working with her on Friday, and Ourednickova. Tayla Relph (TAYCO Motorsport) was one of several riders who used the final 10-minute session to full effect, moving up the order to claim sixth with a 1’43.571s

Relph’s late surge meant Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) was demoted out of the top six and finished in seventh, ahead of Mallory Dobbs (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team) who also climbed up the order. Running in 15th until the final session, the American was classified in eighth after setting a 1’43.881s in the final moments of the test. Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) was ninth with Isis Carreno (AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3), one of the few riders whose best times didn’t come in either of the final two sessions, finishing the day in 10th.

Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) finished just outside the top ten with a 1’44.147s, finishing the second day in 11th place. She was just a tenth ahead of South Africa’s Nicole Van Aswegen (Andalaft Racing) in 12th, whose best time of 1’44.213s came in the penultimate session. Ran Yochay (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) was 13th, setting her best time in the final session, with Ornella Ongaro (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) and Chun Mei Liu (WT Racing Team Taiwan) completing the top 15.

Just a tenth stopped Astrid Madrigal (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA) claiming a top-15 spot, with the Mexican rider’s 1’44.986s unable to move her into the top 15 places. She did, however, have a big margin to Lena Kemmer (Bertl K. Racing Team) in 17th, with the Austrian rider around half a second back from Madrigal. Luna Hirano (Team Luna) came home in 18th, two tenths back from Kemmer, with Iryna Nadieieva (MPS.RT) and Andrea Sibaja (Deza – Box 77 Racing Team) completing the top 20. Alyssia Whitmore (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team), Mia Rusthen (Rusthen Racing) and Sara Varon (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA) were the final classified riders; Varon’s day ended early with the Colombian rider’s time – a 1’48.067s – coming in the third session of the day and she did not set any times in any later sessions.

The 2024 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship will get underway with the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round at the Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli on June 14th-16th.

2024 WorldWCR calendar at a glance

1. Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, MWC “Marco Simoncelli” – 14-16 June

2. Prosecco DOC UK Round, Donington Park – 12-14 July

3. Pirelli Portuguese Round, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – 9-11 August

4. Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit* – 23-25 August

5. Acerbis Italian Round, Cremona Circuit* – 20-22 September

6. Prometeon Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – 18-20 October

* Subject to homologation

About WorldWCR

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, with six rounds in 2024, is a pioneering single-make series exclusively for aspiring female riders, featuring the Yamaha R7. A bold step towards inclusivity, the WorldWCR debuts in 2024, offering emerging talent an equal footing with the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. Addressing disparities, it opens doors to benefits on and off the track. As a dedicated space for women in professional racing, the WorldWCR breaks stereotypes, increases representation, and inspires the next generation. Celebrating skill and passion, it establishes a new platform where talent takes centre stage and breaks barriers.