Introducing the MR300LC HARD ENDURO ALFREDO GÓMEZ Replica: A Limited-Edition racer

UK Price £9195 INC VAT , Limited “89” edition due late May

Urban Moto, the official distributor of Rieju’s Hard Enduro bikes in the UK, is thrilled to announce the launch of the MR HARD ENDURO ALFREDO GÓMEZ Replica. This highly anticipated model is limited to just 100 numbered units worldwide, capturing the attention of Hard Enduro enthusiasts and fans of the celebrated Spanish rider, Alfredo Gómez.

Built for the Ultimate Performance

This exclusive model inherits the competitive DNA of the standard MR version but stands out with its unique design and bespoke customisation. Designed for the rigors of Hard Enduro, the bike includes all the essential elements used by Alfredo Gómez in the Hard Enduro World Championship.

Key Features and Enhancements

Power Delivery and Vehicle Protection: Tuned for maximum feel and traction, The bike features multiple guards offering enhanced protection for extreme conditions.

Exclusive Components: Many components are unique to this model, including modifications to the cylinder, lowering the intake transfers, and a custom OXA "Alfredo Gómez" exhaust paired with a specific Keihin PWK 36 carburettor. These changes ensure explosive power delivery essential for tackling tough trails.

Confidence and Durability: As Alfredo Gómez states, "To enjoy Hard Enduro, it's essential to have confidence in your bike's ability to withstand any challenge."

Additional Distinctive Features

Front and Rear Handles & Stainless Steel Footpegs: Improved feel and exceptional grip, plus factory fitted grab handles for those tricky situations.

Optimal Cooling System: An electric fan installed in the radiator activates automatically to prevent overheating, a feature shared with the MR300LC Pro model.

Enhanced Transmission: A shorter 12-tooth sprocket ensures a more energetic power delivery exactly where it's needed.

LED Headlight: Equipped with a high-capacity LED headlight and lens protector, perfect for visibility in all conditions.

Specialised Tyres: The bike features Mitas Terraforce tyres, the same as those used by Alfredo Gómez in the World Championship, providing superior traction

Superior Suspension

The MR300LC HARD ENDURO shares the exceptional Kayaba suspension system with the MR 300 Pro model. This includes a 48mm closed cartridge fork with fully adjustable DLC anti-friction treatment and a Kayaba rear shock absorber with remote reservoir.

Limited Edition Aesthetics

This limited edition wears an all new aggressive decal design and colour combination developed by the legendary Gómez and his “89” racing number, it encapsulates the spirit of this special Hard Enduro project.

Alfredo Gómez Endorsement

“As the ambassador and developer of this project, I am very happy with the result of this bike. I can assure you that with this bike, you can participate in Hard Enduro races without needing any modifications.” – Alfredo Gómez

Urban Moto will also offer a Racer support Programme with enhanced benefits of factory backed technical support in the UK via the Urban Moto Performance centre plus special pricing on parts and accessories for qualifying riders.

Contact :

Urban Moto Distribution

Email info@urbanmoto.co.uk

Tel 01522589461

www.rieju.com/en/hard-off-road