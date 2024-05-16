Thursday, May 16, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All

Top 5 This Week

WorldWCR action kicks off in Cremona

Latest NewsRacingWorld Superbikes
1 min.read
Worldwcr Action Kicks Off In CremonaIt was an eventful first day of action for the WorldWCR field in Italy, with rain falling in the afternoon as riders prepare for the 2024 campaign.

The first collective track action for the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship took place at the Cremona Circuit in Italy, with Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) taking advantage of dry conditions in the morning to end the day on top. With rain falling in the afternoon, times didn’t improve after the second session which allowed the Spaniard to secure P1 on Day 1 of the test.

With the season starting at Misano in a month, the test will prove valuable for the grid to get accustomed to their Yamaha R7 machines and Pirelli tyres even with wet conditions impacting Day 1.

The best times of the day were set in the morning as rain fell and thunder blared at around 14:00 Local Time (UTC+2), forcing everyone to swap from Pirelli’s slick tyres to the wet tyres. It meant Carrasco, the 2018 WorldSSP300 Champion, was fastest on Day 1 with a 1’45.949s, four tenths clear of 19-year-old Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) in second. Third place belonged to Adela Ourednickova (DafitMotoracing), who set a 1’47.250s to round out the top three.

Despite rain falling in the afternoon, the WorldWCR field took advantage to test the Yamaha R7 in wet conditions. Michel was the first rider to head out in the third session, followed quickly by Ornella Ongaro (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) and Nicole Van Aswegen (Andalaft Racing).

The fastest time came from Chun Mei Liu (WT Racing Team Taiwan) in the fourth session as she posted a 1’54.139s, only 0.138s clear of Mallory Dobbs (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team) in second after she set a 1’54.277s. Third place went to Tayla Relph (TAYCO Motorsport), who was a second away from Mei Liu’s time, but also almost 1.5 seconds faster than Astrid Madrigal (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA) in fourth.

WorldWCR testing continues on Friday at the Cremona Circuit.Worldwcr Action Kicks Off In Cremona

2024 WorldWCR calendar at a glance
1. Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, MWC “Marco Simoncelli” – 14-16 June
2. Prosecco DOC UK Round, Donington Park – 12-14 July
3. Pirelli Portuguese Round, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – 9-11 August
4. Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit* – 23-25 August
5. Acerbis Italian Round, Cremona Circuit* – 20-22 September
6. Prometeon Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto – 18-20 October
* Subject to homologation

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Stock 1000 Set To Begin Its 2024 Series With 46 Entries Set For Barber Opener

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Stock 1000 Set To Begin Its 2024 Series With 46 Entries Set For Barber Opener

Latest News 0
After This Weekend, May 17-19, At Barber Motorsports Park...

Sidecar fraternity saddened by deaths.

Isle of Man TT and Other Roads 0
The sidecar fraternity has been saddened by the deaths...

Bienvenue to St. Jean d’Angely For The Monster Energy MXGP of France

Latest News 0
The FIM Motocross World Championship fires up into northern...

Most Popular

Stock 1000 Set To Begin Its 2024 Series With 46 Entries Set For Barber Opener

Latest News 0
After This Weekend, May 17-19, At Barber Motorsports Park...

Sidecar fraternity saddened by deaths.

Isle of Man TT and Other Roads 0
The sidecar fraternity has been saddened by the deaths...

Bienvenue to St. Jean d’Angely For The Monster Energy MXGP of France

Latest News 0
The FIM Motocross World Championship fires up into northern...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Stock 1000 Set To Begin Its 2024 Series With 46 Entries Set For Barber Opener

Stock 1000 Set To Begin Its 2024 Series With 46 Entries...

Frank Duggan - 0